Record Heat Sweeps Across Iowa Saturday

MASON CITY, IOWA — Unseasonably hot temperatures swept across Iowa on Saturday, setting multiple records across the state, including a new daily high in Mason City.

According to weather data, Mason City reached 82 degrees, breaking the previous daily record of 81 degrees set in 1938. The temperature fell just short of the city’s all-time March record of 84 degrees, which was set in 1986 and matched again in 2025.

Several other Iowa cities also saw record-breaking heat.

In Des Moines, temperatures climbed to 91 degrees, surpassing the previous daily record of 86 degrees set in 1938 and 1907. The reading also tied the city’s all-time March record, originally set in 1986.

Waterloo recorded a high of 87 degrees, breaking its daily record of 83 degrees from 1938 and tying its all-time March record from 1986.

Ottumwa also reached 91 degrees, breaking its previous daily record of 86 degrees set in 1938 and establishing a new all-time March record. The previous mark was 88 degrees, set in 1986.

The widespread warmth made for a record-setting day across much of Iowa, with temperatures running well above normal for late March.