Family of Seven Displaced After Early Morning Fire in Wesley

WESLEY, Iowa — A Wesley family has been displaced following a house fire early on Sunday March 15th, with a fundraising effort now underway to assist them.

According to Wesley Fire Chief Tracy Studer, crews were dispatched to 308 2nd Street South just after 4:30 a.m. The occupants of the home reported the fire and waited in their vehicles until firefighters arrived on scene.

Studer said flames were visible on all three levels of the home upon arrival. The Britt Fire Department was called in for mutual aid as crews worked to contain the blaze. Firefighters went floor by floor and remained on scene for approximately two hours.

The family told emergency responders they heard a loud bang and quickly smelled smoke before calling for help. Officials believe the fire was caused by an electrical issue, possibly the result of a lightning strike as storms moved through the area before changing over to snow.

Studer noted the assistance from the Britt Fire Department was especially appreciated, as crews responded despite challenging weather conditions.

The family of seven has been staying in area hotels while working to recover from the fire. A GoFundMe has been created to help with expenses during the recovery process.