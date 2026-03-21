Single Car Accident in Mason City

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office was summoned to 300th and Orchard Avenue on Friday afternoon where there was a single car accident. Ray Oppman of Belmond was traveling east on 300th when he lost control of the vehicle on a curve near railroad tracks. The 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo wasz experiencing mechanical issues when it went off the road and entered the south shoulder and ran over the railroad tracks.

Officials say that the air bags deployed but Oppman complained of leg pain when officers arrived and was treated on-site. The Mason City Ambulance Service later transported him to MercyOne Medical Center for follow up. The passenger in the vehicle, Frank Oppman, was treated for minor injuries on site.

The accident remains under investigation.