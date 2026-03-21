Saturday Morning Fishing Report: A Perfect Fishing Weekend in Store

Area Weather

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night Increasing clouds, with a low around 42. South southwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a north wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Northwest

Black Hawk Management District

Contact Person: Ben Wallace – 712-657-2638

Some lakes in the district are covered with skim ice, but will likely be ice-free by the weekend. Last updated on 03/19/2026

Arrowhead Lake (Sac)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

The lake will be ice-free by the weekend.

Black Hawk Lake (Sac)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

The lake is covered in skim ice, but will likely be open by the weekend.

Walleye – Fair: Anglers picked up a few walleye from shore during the last open water opportunity. Expect shore fishing to pick up. Try along Ice House Point shoreline, along shore near the stone piers in Town Bay, and in and around the fish house in Town Bay.

Black Hawk Pits (Sac)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

The lake is ice-free.

Brushy Creek Lake (Webster)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

The lake is ice-free. The courtesy docks are in at the west and south boat ramps.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake) (Buena Vista)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

The lake has some skim ice, but will likely be ice-free by the weekend. Anglers picked up a few crappie and yellow bass in the marina during the last open water opportunity.

Clear Lake Management District

Contact Person: Scott Grummer – 641-357-3517

Please contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office for additional information about lakes and rivers in north-central Iowa. Last updated on 03/19/2026

Clear Lake (Cerro Gordo)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Water Temperature (°F): 40.0

40.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

The lake is ice-free with the forecast warm weather.

Walleye – Slow: Anglers are having some success fishing from the jetties.

Anglers are having some success fishing from the jetties. Yellow Bass – Slow: Best bite is late afternoon.

Crystal Lake (Hancock)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Status Unsure

Bluegill – Status Unsure

Rice Lake (Winnebago)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Ramp Condition: Useable

Bluegill – Status Unsure

Yellow Perch – Status Unsure

Silver Lake (Worth) (Worth)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Ramp Condition: Useable

Bluegill – Status Unsure

Winnebago River (Cerro Gordo)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

River level is 5.41 feet.

Northern Pike – Slow: Northern Pike are starting to bite. Try fishing live bait in current breaks.

Spirit Lake Management District

Contact Person: Jed Siegwarth – 712-330-2542

The walleye season is closed on the Iowa Great Lakes until May 2nd. Most lakes froze over during the last winter storm, but should open back up by next week with the expected very warm weather. Access points are limited until all ramp docks are put in place. Last updated on 03/19/2026

East Okoboji Lake (Dickinson)

Ice Condition: None

None Water Temperature (°F): 40.0

40.0 Ramp Condition: Not recommended

The walleye season is closed until May 2nd. The lake is currently iced over; should be ice-free after this weekend.

Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers were successful hole hopping to catch quality-size fish during the ice season.

Anglers were successful hole hopping to catch quality-size fish during the ice season. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers were successful hole hopping to catch quality-size fish during the ice season.

Anglers were successful hole hopping to catch quality-size fish during the ice season. Pumpkinseed – Fair: Anglers were successful hole hopping to catch quality-size fish during the ice season.

Ingham Lake (Emmet)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Water Temperature (°F): 40.0

40.0 Ramp Condition: Not recommended

Lost Island Lake (Palo Alto)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Water Temperature (°F): 40.0

40.0 Ramp Condition: Not recommended

Yellow Bass – Fair: Anglers report lots of smaller yellow bass during the ice season.

Silver Lake (Dickinson) (Dickinson)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Water Temperature (°F): 40.0

40.0 Ramp Condition: Not recommended

Spirit Lake (Dickinson)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Water Temperature (°F): 40.0

40.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

The walleye season is closed until May 2nd. The lake is covered in ice; should be ice-free after this weekend. No courtesy docks are in, making launching a boat more difficult. Porta-potty units are available at Marble Beach and Mini-Wakan boat ramps.

Black Crappie – Fair: With a little movement, anglers were catching crappie on jigs with minnows or plastics during the ice season.

With a little movement, anglers were catching crappie on jigs with minnows or plastics during the ice season. Yellow Perch – Good: Anglers were catching good amounts of quality-size, 9- to 13-inch fish during the ice season.

West Okoboji Lake (Dickinson)

Ice Condition: None

None Water Temperature (°F): 40.0

40.0 Ramp Condition: Not recommended

The walleye season is closed until May 2nd. Most of the lake is iced over; should be ice-free after this weekend.

Bluegill – Fair: Anglers were successful on the major bays during the ice season.

Northeast

Decorah Management District

Contact Person: Caleb Schnitzler – 563-382-8324

Decorah area lake and pond ice continues to recede from the shoreline. Ice conditions are deteriorating fast. Predicted snow amounts and high winds will likely take out any remaining ice. Weekend temperatures in the 40s for highs to low teens. Anglers continue to report slightly better catches on open water on rivers and streams. Last updated on 03/12/2026

Allamakee County Trout Streams (Allamakee)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

The upcoming weekend and week may create problems accessing your favorite stream. We suggest you use this time scouting new areas. Catchable trout stocking season is just around the corner. Stocking calendars will be available on-line soon.

Brown Trout – Good: Afternoon insect hatches are becoming more numerous. A wider variety of fly offerings will work for a finicky brown trout this time of year.

Afternoon insect hatches are becoming more numerous. A wider variety of fly offerings will work for a finicky brown trout this time of year. Rainbow Trout – Good: Area streams hold plenty of carryover stocked trout to keep anglers busy through the off season. Use spinner baits, hair jigs, or hooks tipped with a small piece of worm floated through deeper holes.

Cedar River (above Nashua) (Floyd)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

Ice is present in backwater areas, but it’s receding from the shoreline with rapidly changing conditions.

Channel Catfish – Good: Use a hook with a dead chub or fresh dead minnow fished on the bottom.

Use a hook with a dead chub or fresh dead minnow fished on the bottom. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Find smallies in off-channel areas. Use a small jig or crankbait fished near the bottom.

Find smallies in off-channel areas. Use a small jig or crankbait fished near the bottom. Walleye – Good: Use a jig with plastic tail and a live minnow about a foot off the bottom in an off channel area.

Clayton County Trout Streams (Clayton)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

The upcoming weekend and week may create problems accessing your favorite stream. We suggest you use this time scouting new areas. Catchable trout stocking season is just around the corner. Stocking calendars will be available on-line soon.

Brown Trout – Good: Afternoon insect hatches are becoming more numerous. A wider variety of fly offerings will work for a finicky brown trout this time of year.

Afternoon insect hatches are becoming more numerous. A wider variety of fly offerings will work for a finicky brown trout this time of year. Rainbow Trout – Good: Area streams hold plenty of carryover stocked trout to keep anglers busy through the off season. Use spinner baits, hair jigs, or hooks tipped with a small piece of worm floated through deeper holes.

Fayette County Trout Streams (Fayette)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

The upcoming weekend and week may create problems accessing your favorite stream. We suggest you use this time scouting new areas. Catchable trout stocking season is just around the corner. Stocking calendars will be available on-line soon.

Brown Trout – Good: Afternoon insect hatches are becoming more numerous. A wider variety of fly offerings will work for a finicky brown trout this time of year.

Afternoon insect hatches are becoming more numerous. A wider variety of fly offerings will work for a finicky brown trout this time of year. Rainbow Trout – Good: Area streams hold plenty of carryover stocked trout to keep anglers busy through the off season. Use spinner baits, hair jigs, or hooks tipped with a small piece of worm floated through deeper holes.

Lake Hendricks (Howard)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Ramp Condition: Not recommended

The lake is about 50% ice covered, but it should quickly melt with windy conditions and forecast snow.

Black Crappie – Status Unsure

Bluegill – Status Unsure

Lake Meyer (Winneshiek)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Ramp Condition: Not recommended

Ice is receding from the shoreline. Ice conditions are poor. Few anglers are out.

Black Crappie – Status Unsure

Bluegill – Status Unsure

Mitchell County Trout Streams (Mitchell)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

The upcoming weekend and week may create problems accessing your favorite stream. We suggest you use this time scouting new areas. Catchable trout stocking season is just around the corner. Stocking calendars will be available on-line soon.

Brown Trout – Good: Afternoon insect hatches are becoming more numerous. A wider variety of fly offerings will work for a finicky brown trout this time of year.

Afternoon insect hatches are becoming more numerous. A wider variety of fly offerings will work for a finicky brown trout this time of year. Rainbow Trout – Good: Area streams hold plenty of carryover stocked trout to keep anglers busy through the off season. Use spinner baits, hair jigs, or hooks tipped with a small piece of worm floated through deeper holes.

Turkey River (above Clermont) (Fayette)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

Vernon Springs impoundment near Cresco is about 50% open and quickly breaking away. Use caution when going out on the ice. Ice depths change fast in areas with currents. The river below the impoundment is open. Anglers may find fish in these areas.

Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Use a jig or crankbait fished near bottom.

Use a jig or crankbait fished near bottom. Walleye – Fair: Find walleye in deeper holes or near areas with structure.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah) (Winneshiek)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

Use care when accessing areas with current. Snags and other obstructions may have moved as ice went out.

Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Find smallies in deeper holes near the stream bottom; try to entice them with smaller presentations and a slow retrieve.

Find smallies in deeper holes near the stream bottom; try to entice them with smaller presentations and a slow retrieve. Walleye – Fair: Find walleye in deeper holes. Use a jig tipped with a minnow.

Volga Lake (Fayette)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Ramp Condition: Not recommended

Ice receded about 20 feet from shore. No anglers are out.

Black Crappie – Status Unsure

Bluegill – Status Unsure

Winneshiek County Trout Streams (Winneshiek)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

The upcoming weekend and week may create problems accessing your favorite stream. We suggest you use this time scouting new areas. Catchable trout stocking season is just around the corner. Stocking calendars will be available on-line soon.

Brook Trout – Slow: Skinny water with lots of aquatic vegetation to hide in is a brook trout’s favorite hangout. Try fishing the edges of the weed beds or runs and around rocks. Move your bait or fly in front of the fish.

Skinny water with lots of aquatic vegetation to hide in is a brook trout’s favorite hangout. Try fishing the edges of the weed beds or runs and around rocks. Move your bait or fly in front of the fish. Brown Trout – Good: Afternoon insect hatches are becoming more numerous. A wider variety of fly offerings will work for a finicky brown trout this time of year.

Afternoon insect hatches are becoming more numerous. A wider variety of fly offerings will work for a finicky brown trout this time of year. Rainbow Trout – Good: Area streams hold plenty of carryover stocked trout to keep anglers busy through the off season. Use spinner baits, hair jigs, or hooks tipped with a small piece of worm floated through deeper holes.

Manchester Management District

Contact Person: Dan Kirby – 563-927-3276

All interior river boat ramps are accessible. There have been few reports on the interior rivers; most are starting to recede and beginning to clear. Trout streams in Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties are mostly in excellent condition. Contact your local area bait and tackle shops for the most up-to-date reports. Last updated on 03/19/2026

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City) (Black Hawk)

Ice Condition: Fishable

Fishable Water Temperature (°F): 32.0

32.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

All boat ramps in Black Hawk and Bremer counties are accessible. There have been few angling reports; fishing shouldstart to improve with the oncoming warm weather.

Northern Pike – Status Unsure: The northern pike bite should be on; they are the first to spawn in early spring. Try spoons, crankbaits or live baits, such as chubs or shiners, under a bobber near off channel areas.

The northern pike bite should be on; they are the first to spawn in early spring. Try spoons, crankbaits or live baits, such as chubs or shiners, under a bobber near off channel areas. Walleye – Status Unsure: Walleye should start to disperse with the increase in water temperatures as they prepare for the upcoming spawn. Use a lead head jig and plastic tipped with a minnow.

Delaware County Trout Streams (Delaware)

Ice Condition: None

None Water Temperature (°F): 55.0

55.0 Ramp Condition: Not applicable

The weather forecast looks beautiful for the upcoming weekend. There should be some good hatches to match for the avid flyfishing anglers. Most trout streams remain in excellent condition in Delaware County. There has been some fishing activity on Spring Branch Creek above and below the Manchester Fish Hatchery.

Brown Trout – Good: Flyfishing and spin fishing are both effective. Use dry flies, nymphs, jigs or flashy lures. Try matching the insect hatch with dry flies on warmer days.

Flyfishing and spin fishing are both effective. Use dry flies, nymphs, jigs or flashy lures. Try matching the insect hatch with dry flies on warmer days. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Flyfishing and spin fishing are both effective. Use dry flies, nymphs, jigs or flashy lures. Try matching the insect hatch with dry flies on warmer days.

Dubuque County Trout Streams (Dubuque)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

The weather forecast looks beautiful for the upcoming weekend. There should be good hatches to match for the avid flyfishing anglers. Trout streams remain in excellent condition in Dubuque County. Swiss Valley Park is a favorite trout stream for many anglers; it offers both rainbow trout and brown trout opportunities.

Brown Trout – Fair: Flyfishing and spin fishing are both effective. Use dry flies, nymphs, jigs or flashy lures. Try matching the insect hatch with dry flies on warmer days.

Flyfishing and spin fishing are both effective. Use dry flies, nymphs, jigs or flashy lures. Try matching the insect hatch with dry flies on warmer days. Rainbow Trout – Good: Flyfishing and spin fishing are both effective. Use dry flies, nymphs, jigs or flashy lures. Try matching the insect hatch with dry flies on warmer days.

Jackson County Trout Streams (Jackson)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Flyfishing and spin fishing are both effective. Use dry flies, nymphs, jigs or flashy lures. Try matching the insect hatch with dry flies on warmer days.

Brown Trout – Fair: Flyfishing and spin fishing are both effective. Use dry flies, nymphs, jigs or flashy lures. Try matching the insect hatch with dry flies on warmer days.

Flyfishing and spin fishing are both effective. Use dry flies, nymphs, jigs or flashy lures. Try matching the insect hatch with dry flies on warmer days. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Flyfishing and spin fishing are both effective. Use dry flies, nymphs, jigs or flashy lures. Try matching the insect hatch with dry flies on warmer days.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello) (Delaware)

Ice Condition: None

None Water Temperature (°F): 32.0

32.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

The Maquoketa River is falling; angling conditions should improve for the upcoming weekend as river levels continue to fall.

Walleye – Status Unsure: Walleye should start to disperse with the increase in water temperatures as they prepare for the upcoming spawn. Use a lead head jig and plastic tipped with a minnow.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock) (Butler)

Ice Condition: None

None Water Temperature (°F): 30.0

30.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Boat ramps on the Shell Rock River should be accessible with the recent onset of warmer weather. The river is currently dropping and may provide some angling opportunities by the upcoming weekend.

Walleye – Status Unsure: Walleye should start to disperse with the increase in water temperatures as they prepare for the upcoming spawn. Use a lead head jig and plastic tipped with a minnow.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills) (Buchanan)

Ice Condition: None

None Water Temperature (°F): 32.0

32.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

accessible with the recent onset of warmer weather. The river is currently at 6.03 feet and falling. There have been no fishing reports for this past week.

Northern Pike – Status Unsure: The northern pike bite should be on; they are the first to spawn in early spring. Try spoons, crankbaits or live baits, such as chubs or shiners, under a bobber near off channel areas.

The northern pike bite should be on; they are the first to spawn in early spring. Try spoons, crankbaits or live baits, such as chubs or shiners, under a bobber near off channel areas. Walleye – Status Unsure: Walleye should start to disperse with the increase in water temperatures as they prepare for the upcoming spawn. Use a lead head jig and plastic tipped with a minnow.

Mississippi River

Bellevue Management District

Contact Person: Dave Bierman – 563-872-5495

Mississippi River water levels are slowly falling across the district. Water temperatures have plummeted over the past week, but should start to warm back up with warmer weather in the forecast. The Mississippi River paddlefish snagging season is open until April 15. Some larger paddlefish have moved in to tailwater areas with recent changes in river conditions. There is a 33-inch maximum length limit with a daily limit of two and a possession limit of four. Please consult the DNR website or the 2026 Iowa Fishing Regulations booklet (page 11) for more information on this unique angling opportunity. Call your locat bait shops or Iowa DNR Fisheries office for the latest information on river conditions. Last updated on 03/18/2026

Pool 12, Mississippi River (Dubuque)

Ice Condition: None

None Water Temperature (°F): 33.0

33.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water level is around 8.1 feet at the Dubuque tailwater and is slowly falling. Water temperatures dropped about six degrees over the past week, but will increase in the coming days. Call your local bait shops for the latest information.

Black Crappie – Slow

Bluegill – Slow

Northern Pike – Slow: Look for nothern pike feeding activity to pick up in the coming weeks as they complete their spawning activity; use larger inline spinners.

Sauger – Slow: Little angling effort over the past week, but that will change with the warmer weather in the forecast.

Look for nothern pike feeding activity to pick up in the coming weeks as they complete their spawning activity; use larger inline spinners. Little angling effort over the past week, but that will change with the warmer weather in the forecast. Walleye – Slow: Angling pressure decreased over the past week, but that will change with warmer weather in the forecast. Spring is a great time to target walleye.

Pool 13, Mississippi River (Jackson)

Ice Condition: None

None Water Temperature (°F): 33.0

33.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water level is around 9.2 feet at the Bellevue tailwater and is slowly falling. Water temperatures have dropped since last week, but warmer weather in the forecast will change that. The paddlefish snagging season is open until April 15. There is a 33-inch maximum length limit with a daily limit of two and a possession limit of four. Please consult the DNR website or the 2026 Iowa Fishing Regulations booklet (page 11) for more information on this unique angling opportunity.

Black Crappie – Slow

Bluegill – Slow

Sauger – Slow: Look for angling efforts to increase with the warmer temperatures in the forecast; the bite should pick back up.

Walleye – Slow: Angling pressure has decreased over the past week, but that will change with warmer weather in the forecast. You don’t want to miss the spring bite on the Mississippi River.

Pool 14, Mississippi River (Clinton)

Ice Condition: None

None Water Temperature (°F): 35.0

35.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water level is around 8.6 feet at Lock and Dam 13 and is slowly falling. The paddlefish snagging season is open until April 15. There is a 33-inch maximum length limit with a daily limit of two and a possession limit of four. Please consult the DNR website or the 2026 Iowa Fishing Regulations booklet (page 11) for more information on this unique angling opportunity.

Black Crappie – Slow

Bluegill – Slow

Sauger – Slow: Look for angling efforts to increase with the warmer temperatures in the forecast.

Look for angling efforts to increase with the warmer temperatures in the forecast. Walleye – Slow: Little angling effort over the past week, but that will change with the warmer weather in the forecast.

Little angling effort over the past week, but that will change with the warmer weather in the forecast. White Crappie – Slow

Pool 15, Mississippi River (Scott)

Ice Condition: None

None Water Temperature (°F): 37.0

37.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water level is around 6.7 feet at Lock and Dam 14 and is slowly falling. Call your local bait shops for the most current information.

Sauger – Slow: Little angling pressure over the past week, but warmer weather will likely change that.

Walleye – Slow: Little angling pressure over the past week, but warmer weather will likely change that.

Fairport Management District

Contact Person: Andy Fowler – 563-263-5062

Mississippi River Pools 16-19: River stages have risen due to recent rains. Main channel water temperature has fallen to 36 degrees. Water clarity is poor; there is some leaves and debris floating in the water. Last updated on 03/18/2026

Pool 16, Mississippi River (Scott)

Ice Condition: None

None Water Temperature (°F): 36.0

36.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Tailwater stage is 9.47 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in Davenport. Tailwater stage is forecast to stay steady over the weekend. Flood Stage is 15 feet. The Marquette St. boat ramp is open.

Sauger – Slow: Sauger fishing below Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities has been slow with the rising river conditions. Try vertical jigging with minnows or nightcrawlers.

Sauger fishing below Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities has been slow with the rising river conditions. Try vertical jigging with minnows or nightcrawlers. Walleye – Slow: Walleye fishing below Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities has been slow with the rising river conditions. Try vertical jigging with minnows or nightcrawlers.

Pool 17, Mississippi River (Muscatine)

Ice Condition: None

None Water Temperature (°F): 37.0

37.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Tailwater stage is 8.11 feet at Lock and Dam 16. Tailwater stage is forecast to stay fairly steady over the weekend. The boat ramps in Muscatine are open. There has been some tailwater fishing for walleye and sauger.

Sauger – Slow: Tailwater fishing for saugers has been slow with the rising river conditions. Try vertical jigging with minnows or nightcrawlers or trolling three-way rigs with minnows.

Tailwater fishing for saugers has been slow with the rising river conditions. Try vertical jigging with minnows or nightcrawlers or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Walleye – Slow: Walleye fishing below the dam has been slow with the rising river conditions. Try vertical jigging with minnows or nightcrawlers or trolling three-way rigs with minnows.

Pool 18, Mississippi River (Louisa)

Ice Condition: None

None Water Temperature (°F): 37.0

37.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Tailwater stage has risen to 9.88 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston. Tailwater stage is forecast to stay fairly steady over the weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet. Tailwater fishing for walleyes and saugers has been slow.

Paddlefish – Slow: Paddlefish fishing below Lock and Dam 17 is being reported as slow.

Paddlefish fishing below Lock and Dam 17 is being reported as slow. Sauger – Slow: Tailwater fishing has been slow with the rising river levels. Try vertical jigging below the dam with minnows or nightcrawlers.

Tailwater fishing has been slow with the rising river levels. Try vertical jigging below the dam with minnows or nightcrawlers. Walleye – Slow: Tailwater fishing for walleyes will be slow with the rising river levels. Try vertical jigging below the dam with minnows or nightcrawlers.

Pool 19, Mississippi River (Lee)

Ice Condition: None

None Water Temperature (°F): 37.0

37.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Tailwater stage has risen to 6.59 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington. Tailwater stage is forecast to stay fairly steady over the weekend. We have not received any walleye and sauger fishing reports for this pool. The Tama Beach boat ramp is being reported as open.

Guttenberg Management District

Contact Person: Karen Osterkamp – 563-252-1156

Main channel ice flows have cleared; boat ramps are open. The bite has picked up this week; anglers are catching walleye and sauger below the Lock and Dams. Water levels are on the rise through next week. Last updated on 03/18/2026

Pool 09, Mississippi River (Allamakee)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Water Temperature (°F): 36.0

36.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

River level is 7.9 feet at Lansing and is rising slightly. Anglers have transitioned into open water fishing with the main channel open.

Sauger – Fair

Walleye – Fair

Pool 10, Mississippi River (Clayton)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Water Temperature (°F): 35.0

35.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

River level is 616.4 feet at Lynxville and expected to rise slightly over the next week. Fishing in the tailwaters at the Lock and Dam has been successful.

Sauger – Good

Walleye – Fair

Pool 11, Mississippi River (Clayton)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Water Temperature (°F): 36.0

36.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Sauger – Good

Walleye – Good

Southeast

Lake Darling Management District

Contact Person: Vance Polton – 319-694-2430

For more information on these lakes and ponds, call the Lake Darling Fisheries at 319-694-2430. Last updated on 03/04/2026

Jefferson Co. Park New Pond (Jefferson)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

The spring trout release will be at 10 am on March 19. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Rainbow Trout – Excellent: The spring trout release will be at 10 am on Thursday, March 19. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Lake Darling (Washington)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

There was some skim ice on the upper end of the lake and some of the bays with the fluctuating air temperatures and the return of snow on the ground. Weather forecast is for 80 degree air temperatures by Saturday (3/21); expect the water temperatures to make a quick return to the upper 40s, maybe even low 50s.

Lake of the Hills (Scott)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

The spring trout release will be at 10 am on March 19. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Minnows are not allowed to be used for bait at Lake of the Hills.

Rainbow Trout – Excellent: The spring trout release will be on March 19 at 10 am. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Wilson Lake (Lee)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

The spring trout release will be on March 19 at noon (12pm). You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Rainbow Trout – Excellent: The spring trout release will be at noon on March 19. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Macbride Management District

Contact Person: D. J. Vogeler or Chris Mack – 319-624-3615

Many lakes and ponds refroze with recent cold weather and are re-opening; be aware of any remaining ice if venturing out in a boat. Last updated on 03/19/2026

Cedar River (Cedar Rapids to Moscow) (Cedar)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

Sauger – Fair

Walleye – Fair

White Bass – Slow

Cedar River (La Porte City to Cedar Rapids) (Linn)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

Walleye – Fair

Coralville Reservoir (Johnson)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

The lake refroze earlier in the week, but is opening back up. Be aware of any remaining sheets of ice if going out in a boat.

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use gizzard shad near the bridges or wind-blown shorelines where the warmest water is.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.) (Iowa)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

No fishing activity reported this week; bluegill and crappie bite should pick up with the better weather coming in the next couple of days.

Iowa River (Coralville Lake to River Junction) (Johnson)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

Lake Macbride (Johnson)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

Walleye – Slow: Try fishing in rock areas at sunset.

Try fishing in rock areas at sunset. White Crappie – Slow: Try fishing around brush piles or rock areas.

Try fishing around brush piles or rock areas. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Slow

Pleasant Creek Lake (Linn)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

Docks are in.

Walleye – Fair: Try fishing in rock areas after sunset.

Wapsipinicon River (Troy Mills to Oxford Junction) (Jones)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

Northern Pike – Slow: Walleye anglers are catching a few pike.

Walleye anglers are catching a few pike. Walleye – Fair

Rathbun Management District

Contact Person: Rathbun Fish Hatchery personnel – 641-647-2406

The lakes are ice-free. Water temperatures are in the upper 30s to low 40s. Last updated on 03/12/2026

Hawthorn Lake (Mahaska)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

Target channel catfish first thing in the spring.

Lake Keomah (Mahaska)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Closed

Lake Keomah is drained for a lake restoration project. Please stay out of the lakebed.

Lake Miami (Monroe)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

The lake is ice-free. Target channel catfish on wind-blown shorelines.

Lake Sugema (Van Buren)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

Channel catfish are usually the first fish to start biting in the spring.

Lake Wapello (Davis)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

Channel catfish are usually the first fish to catch in the spring.

Ottumwa Park Pond South (Trout Pond) (Wapello)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

2000 rainbow trout will be stocked on Saturday, March 21. Try small spinners or a small jig under a bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Rathbun Reservoir (Appanoose)

Ice Condition: None

None Water Temperature (°F): 41.0

41.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

The lake is ice-free. Lake level is 904.56 msl; recreation pool is 904 msl. Boat ramps are open; campgrounds are still closed. No docks are installed. Lake Rathbun contains zebra mussels; clean, drain and dry your boat before going to another water body.

Southwest

Boone Management District

Contact Person: Andy Otting – 515-204-5885

All lakes in Central Iowa are ice-free. Last updated on 03/19/2026

Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake (Story)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Trout remain from the winter stocking for open water anglers. Cast small jigs with plastics, in-line spinners, spoons, blade baits or live baits, such as waxworms, under floats. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Big Creek Lake (Polk)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

Big Creek Lake is ice-free; docks are in.

Walleye – Slow: As the water warms in late March and early April, Walleye will start to move shallow on rocky and sandy shorelines in the evenings near and after sunset. Cast 1/8oz to 1/4oz jigs tipped with twister tail, straight tail or paddletail swimbaits.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock) (Marion)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

River levels have come back down; fishing conditions have improved.

Walleye – Fair: Catch Walleye fishing below the dams and deep, slow pools with rip-rap and cobble bottom. Cast 1/8 to 1/2 ounce jigs tipped with paddle tail or straight tail swim baits, twister tails or minnows.

Des Moines River (Stratford to Saylorville Lake) (Polk)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Des Moines River levels have dropped; fishing conditions have improved.

Walleye – Fair: Catch Walleye in deep, slow pools with rip-rap and cobble bottom. Cast 1/8 to 1/2 ounce jigs tipped with paddle tail or straight tail swim baits, twister tails or minnows.

Lake Petocka (Polk)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Rainbow Trout – Good: Trout remain from the winter stocking for open water anglers. Cast small jigs with plastics, in-line spinners, spoons, blade baits or live baits, such as waxworms, under floats. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Terra Lake (Polk)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Rainbow Trout will be stocked Monday, March 23 at noon. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Rainbow Trout – Good: After the trout are stocked on March 23, cast small jigs with plastics, in-line spinners, spoons, blade baits or live baits, such as waxworms, under floats.

Triumph Park East (Dallas)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Trout remain from the winter stocking for open water anglers. Cast small jigs with plastics, in-line spinners, spoons, blade baits or live baits, such as waxworms, under floats. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Triumph Park West (Dallas)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Rainbow Trout – Good: Trout remain from the winter stocking for open water anglers. Cast small jigs with plastics, in-line spinners, spoons, blade baits or live baits, such as waxworms, under floats. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Cold Springs Management District

Contact Person: Mark Boucher or John Lorenzen – 712-769-2587

Many lakes in the southwest district skimmed back over with ice after cold temperatures early this week. There is very little fishing to report. Last updated on 03/19/2026

Big Lake (Including Gilbert’s Pond) (Pottawattamie)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

There are plenty of trout left to catch at Big Lake due to poor ice conditions soon after the winter stocking. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Rainbow Trout – Status Unsure: Cast small jigs with plastics, in-line spinners, spoons, or live bait, such as waxworms, under a bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Cold Springs Lake (Cass)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not recommended

Cold Springs Lake was drawn down and renovated in August 2025. The lake is filling and the fish restocked. Anglers can expect good fishing again by 2028.

Greenfield Lake (Adair)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

Greenfield is a good destination for ice-out channel catfish.

Black Crappie – Status Unsure: The lake is ice-free. Cast small jigs around the jetties to catch 10-inch black crappie.

The lake is ice-free. Cast small jigs around the jetties to catch 10-inch black crappie. Channel Catfish – Status Unsure: Use shad sides on the windy shoreline to catch channel catfish of all sizes.

Lake Anita (Cass)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

Bluegills and crappies will move into the pontoon arm of the lake when water temperatures warm. Try floating small jigs 2 feet under a bobber.

Black Crappie – Status Unsure

Bluegill – Status Unsure

Channel Catfish – Status Unsure: Shore anglers do well casting cut bait on the roadbed in the south arm of the lake.

Orient Lake (Adair)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

Orient had skim ice most of this week. The lake is now open again.

Bluegill – Status Unsure: Before the cold weather this week, anglers report catching 8.5-inch bluegill with waxworms under a bobber.

Prairie Rose Lake (Shelby)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

Prairie Rose is ice-free.

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Shore anglers report catching a few largemouth bass around the jetties.

Mt. Ayr Management District

Contact Person: Andy Jansen – 641-464-3108

Mount Ayr district lakes are ice-free. Water temperature is in the low to mid-40s. Last updated on 03/12/2026

Green Valley Lake (Union)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

Useable Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait fished along wind-blown shores to catch all sizes of catfish.

Little River Watershed Lake (Decatur)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

Docks are in at the main and bait shop ramps.

Walleye – Slow: Anglers are catching a few Walleye near the dam on crankbaits.

Three Mile Lake (Union)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not recommended

Lake level is about 9 feet below normal pool as of March 4.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake (Union)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

Docks are in at the main ramp.

Black Crappie – Slow: Use jigs tipped with a minnow fished near deep cedar tree brush piles to catch all sizes of crappie.