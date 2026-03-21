North Iowa Outdoors: Wildlife Refuge Plans to Reopen it’s Visitor Center

The Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge near Des Moines plans to continue environmental education and renovate its visitor center that’s been closed for nearly two years. Educational programs at the refuge were halted when storm damage forced The Prairie Learning Center to shut down in 2024. During a public open house, refuge manager Scott Gilge said the staff is reevaluating what educational programs to offer while they plan for renovations.

Gilge says they plan to cut the size of the learning center in half to keep costs down, but they plan to offer some programs outside of the center to encourage learning opportunities on the grounds. Gilge says they’ll consider how to make the space compatible with operational costs and staffing shortages.

The public can offer input on the future of educational programs at the refuge through early April.