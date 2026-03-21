Lake Mills Schools to Hold Public Hearing

The Lake Mills Community School District will hold a public hearing on Monday, March 30th at 5pm. The hearing will take place in the Lake Mills School Library Media Center. The hearing will be the first one on the Fiscal Year 2027 proposed property tax levy. The 2027 Fiscal Year begins on July 1st and continues to June 30, 2027. The levy rate is 11.44509 per thousand dollars of evaluation.

The board will present the tax levy to the public in attendance and then receive written communication. They will then open the floor to oral comment before adjourning the public hearing. The public is encouraged to attend.