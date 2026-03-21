Cover Crop and Conservation Reserve Program Field Day Scheduled

Iowa Learning Farms, in partnership with Rock Creek Watershed and Mitchell County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), will host a cover crop and Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) field day in Carpenter on Thursday, April 2, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Carpenter Community Center. The event is open to farmers and landowners at no cost.

“This field day aims to equip attendees with best management practices for establishing and managing cover crops as an in-field conservation practice,” said Liz Ripley, conservation and cover crop outreach specialist. with Iowa Learning Farms. “Cover crops offer many benefits to farmers and landowners, including reduced soil erosion, weed suppression potential, reduced nitrogen and phosphorus loads entering water bodies and increased organic matter in the soil. When paired with no-till, additional benefits include increased water infiltration and reduced erosion during heavy rain events.”

“In our watershed, there are also opportunities for producers to participate in the Conservation Reserve Program to establish perennial vegetation, like prairie, to protect the soil from erosion and improve local water quality,” said Leo Kruse, Rock Creek Watershed coordinator. “This field day will include a visit to the Mitchell County SWCD Farm, donated by Ralph and Celia Ramsay, that demonstrates these practices for area farmers.”

Following a complimentary meal, the field day will begin with Milt Owen, assistant commissioner of the Mitchell County SWCD, highlighting the Ramsay family and their contributions to improving soil health and water quality in the area. The agenda will also include Will Marrow, Mitchell County farmer, sharing his experience with cover crops and best recommendations for success. Additionally, Brittany Brandau, program technician with the Mitchell County Farm Service Agency, will discuss CRP sign-up and expected timelines. Mike Webb with the Mitchell County Natural Resources Conservation Service, will discuss the benefits of CRP and best practices for successful establishment and management.

The field day will be held at 508 William Street, Carpenter. The event is open to farmers and landowners, though reservations are required to ensure adequate space and food.

For reasonable accommodations and to RSVP, please contact Liz Ripley at 515-294-5429 or [email protected] by March 26. Attendees will be entered in a drawing for ISU Prairie Strips honey.

Iowa Learning Farms field days and workshops are supported by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service. For more information visit Iowa Learning Farms.