Clarion Coin Club Resumes in March

The Clarion Coin Club resumes monthly meetings on Thursday, March 26, after taking the winter off. The club, founded in 1958, meets the fourth Thursday of the month at 6:00 at the Clarion Pizza Ranch. Each session includes a live auction of coins, currency, gold, silver and other collectibles. Sale items are submitted by club members. Ten lots of Morgan and Peace silver dollars plus numerous other silver items are featured in the March auction. Members and guests are welcome.

The non-profit organization will host an America 250 Coin Show on Saturday, April 4, from 9:00 to 3:00 at Clarion’s Heartland Museum. The theme of the annual spring show is the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. There will be America 250 displays and decorations. America 250 t-shirts and America 250 medallions will be available. Patriotic clothing is encouraged. The colors for the day will be Red, White and Blue! For more information, call Boyd LaRue at 515-460-5681.