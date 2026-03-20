Sharon Murphy, age 80 of Forest City, IA passed away peacefully on March 13, 2026 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, March 20, 2026 at Schott Funeral Homes in Forest City, IA.

A funeral service for Sharon will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, March 21, 2026 at First Congregational Church in Forest City, IA with Ross Erickson officiating.

Burial will follow the service at Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City.

Sharon Elaine (Shuttleworth) Murphy was born on June 28, 1945 in Muncie, Indiana to parents Richard and Jacqueline (Hamilton) Shuttleworth. She graduated high school from Dorsey High School in Los Angeles, CA.

Sharon married Kip Murphy on December 20, 1973 in Long Beach, CA and to this union four sons were born, Richard, John, Steven, and Brian. She was a loving mother and wife and dedicated herself to being a housewife and stay at home mom to her boys. The family moved around to many different states. They moved to Iowa in 2012. The family became members of First Congregational Church in Forest City when they moved to town.

Sharon was a funny sassy woman who believed in Jesus Christ and would help anyone in need. She believed in honesty and always had a kind word for anyone. She loved, she laughed, and she’s free at last! She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 52 years, Kip; her sons, John, Steven (Naomi), and Brian (Shawn); grandchildren, Alexandria, Sabrina, and Haedyn; and one great-granddaughter, Vienna; as well as many other loved ones and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, Richard; her parents; and her brothers, Larry and Michael Shuttleworth.