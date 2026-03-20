North Iowa Community Schools to Present “Back to the 80s” Musical

BUFFALO CENTER, Iowa —North Iowa Community Schools is bringing big hair, neon colors, and classic hits to the stage with its upcoming production of “Back to the 80s…The Totally Awesome Musical!”

The show will take place over two evenings, with performances scheduled for Friday, March 20, 2026, and Saturday, March 21, 2026. Both shows begin at 7:00 p.m.

The musical, written by Neil Gooding with additional material by Stuart Smith, features revised orchestrations and arrangements by Brett Foster and is based on the original musical adaptation by Scott Copeman. Packed with nostalgia and energy, the production celebrates the iconic music and pop culture of the 1980s.

The show is directed by Arin Anderson, with Christina Blodgett serving as assistant director. Music direction is led by Aaron Mathahs and Carole Ketwick.

Tickets are priced at $8 and will be available for purchase at the door.

With its vibrant throwback theme and talented local cast, “Back to the 80s” promises to be an entertaining night for audiences of all ages. 🎭✨