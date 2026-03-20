Donna Mae Walrod, 79, of Belmond, IA, died, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond. There will be a public visitation and viewing this Saturday, March 21, 2026, from 2-4 PM at the Andrews Funeral Home, 516 1st Street S.E., Belmond. A public service will then take place on April 4th at 2 PM at the funeral home with a reception to follow at the Belmond Veteran’s Center. BUrial will bein the Belmond Cemetery. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.

Donna Mae Morgan, the daughter of Merrill “Don” and Edna Mae (Hill) Morgan, was born September 25, 1946, in San Francisco, California. Her father’s career in the U.S. Navy Meant that she and her family would reside for periods of time in California, Hawaii and the Kwajalein Air Base. She attended her early years of school in Hawaii before moving back to the U.S. mainland and graduated from Clear Lake High School, Clear Lake, IA.

Donna met her future husband and life partner Gary Walrod at an outing at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, IA. Their acquaintance eventually led to two getting married and a life journey together of 58 years. The couple’s union brought a daughter Angela and son Chris into the world.

In addition toto being a wife and full time mom to her children, Donn had been employed for a time doing daycare both for the former daycare near Eaton’s and for area families near her home on the hill in southwest Belmond where she and Gary have lived since the 1980’s. She had also worked for a time at Winnebago, Forest City, Meredith Corporation in Clarion, and a brief stint at True Value Farm and Home, Belmond.

She was the supervisor for a number of years at the Belmond United Methodist Church where she and Gary were married.

Donna enjoyed the simple things in life such as the young children she cared for, her role as a home maker, wife and nurturing mother, and times spent with her family and friends. Her kids remember her always baking and the reflected fondly on her mouth watering home made cookies. She loved spending time with the family’s dogs which included Yellow and Black labs, mixed breeds and Pekinese. Donna enjoyed the solitude of going on walks, cross stitch work, and of course her favorite 50’s-60’s music. Though she had not done alot of traveling after marriage the she had visited him a few times in Florida when Gary was stationed there, along with a period of time in Colorado while Gary was attending Gunsmith School, and had also traveled there a few times to visit relatives.

In the past few years Donna had been afflicted with Dementia which circumvented many of the pleasures of life that she had so enjoyed and brought with it some addtional burdens and responsibilities for Gary.

Her memory will continue in the hearts and minds of her husband Gary, 303 5th Avenue S.W., Belmond; daughter Angela (Brett) Steffen, formerly of Cedar Rapids, IA, most recently of New Burn, North Carolina; and their son Brady (Elizabeth Peschak) Steffen, Marion, IA; a son Chris Walrod, Belmond, IA; and two brothers Donald Morgan, Palm Springs, CA, and Merrill “Duane” Morgan, Cedar Rapids, IA; along with other extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.