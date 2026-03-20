Constance “Connie” French, age 81 of Forest City, IA passed away peacefully on March 12, 2026 at her home with her family by her side.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Sunday, March 22, 2026 at Schott Funeral Homes in Forest City, IA.

A memorial service for Connie will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, March 23, 2026 at First Baptist Church in Forest City, IA with Pastor Eric Weaver officiating.

Burial will follow the service at Oakland Cemetery in Forest City.

Constance “Connie” Dee French was born on November 18, 1944 in Mason City, IA to parents Sylvan and Lula (McAlister) Awe. She attended schools in Forest City. She did not graduate with her class of 1962, but went on, proudly, to get her GED. She married Jerry Hill on January 27, 1962. To this union, she had 4 daughters. They eventually divorced. She married James (Jim) French on August 6, 1983 and added another son and daughter to the family.

She worked at Winnebago Industries for 29 years on the production line. She then went on to drive motor homes for Bennett Driveaway for 20 more years before finally retiring in 2020. Connie and Jim were blessed to be able to see much of the United States pulling a car and a couple of bikes behind them.

Connie was an avid bike rider and competed in races across the United States winning numerous medals, trophies, and ribbons. She was proud to represent in the Senior Olympic and Iowa Games. She loved to hike- she hiked the Grand Canyon rim to rim…twice! She kayaked, snowshoed, and skied- both downhill and cross country. She was an amazing horse rider in her younger years as well. Connie loved anything outdoors and loved challenging her body. She enjoyed inviting other people of any skill level to join her. She encouraged them to get out there and love it as well. Connie was a member of the First Baptist Church, Lioness Club, North Iowa Touring Club, Friends of Pilot Knob and she was a volunteer for the Rock Steady Boxing program in Mason City.

Connie is survived by her daughters, Sheila (Rod) White of Forest City, Angela (Gary) Kobriger of Rippey, Shannon (Matt) Myers of Boone, and Heather (Patrick) O’Neill of Ankeny; step-children, Dennis (Lee) French of Maple Grove, MN, and Denise (Kelly) Shamlin of Benton, AR; grandchildren, Ashlea (Nick) Garrison, Anthony (Lauren) White, Adam Kobriger, Matthew O’Neill, Sean O’Neill, Stephanie (Danny) Lautelaude, Nathan (Jessica) Chapman, Rick (Haley) Neumann, Drew (Erica) Cox, Donnie (April) Shamlin, Amanda Cox, Richard Shamlin, Kelly (Reid) Clifton, Jeannie Wilson; sister, Kaye Hagen of Forest City; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and other loved ones and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Douglas French; her parents; granddaughters, Lisa White and Melissa Boehneke; grandson, Mike French; and sister, Carmen Holland.