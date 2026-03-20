Belmond Man Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash Near Mason City

A single-vehicle crash near Mason City Thursday afternoon resulted in injuries to two occupants, according to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the incident occurred at approximately 4:04 p.m. on March 19 at the intersection of 300th Street and Orchid Avenue. Deputies responded to the scene following a report of a crash involving one vehicle.

The driver, Ray Oppman, 52, of Belmond, was traveling eastbound on 300th Street when he encountered mechanical issues while navigating a curve near the railroad tracks. Officials report that Oppman lost control of the vehicle—a 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS—which left the roadway, entered the south shoulder, and crossed over Union Pacific railroad tracks.

Oppman was treated at the scene for leg pain before being transported by Mason City Fire Department ambulance to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for further evaluation.

A passenger in the vehicle, Frank Oppman, 59, of Mason City, sustained minor injuries. He was treated at the scene and declined further medical transport.

Authorities noted that both occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and airbags deployed during the incident.

The crash remains under investigation by the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office. Assisting agencies included the Iowa State Patrol, Mason City Fire Department, and other emergency responders.