Battle of the Badges Raises Over $91,000, Nears $100K Goal in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa — The annual North Iowa Battle of the Badges charity hockey game once again showcased the power of community, raising $91,326 during this year’s event held Saturday, March 7 at the Mason City Arena.

The game, which pits local police officers against firefighters in a spirited matchup on the ice, has become a staple fundraiser in the region. With this year’s total, the event’s 15-year fundraising effort has now reached an impressive $728,802.

Organizers expressed their gratitude to the many supporters, sponsors, and attendees who helped make the night a success.

“This was truly an outstanding night,” organizers said. “We are so thankful to everyone who came out and made this happen.”

Despite the strong showing, the fundraising push is not over yet. With the total just $8,674 shy of the $100,000 mark for 2026, organizers are encouraging additional donations to help reach the milestone.

A donation link has been created for those who wish to contribute and help push the total over the six-figure goal. Funds raised from the event go toward providing meaningful experiences for children and their families.

Organizers say hitting the $100,000 mark would be a powerful achievement for the cause.

“It would be so awesome to hit $100K for the kids and their families to experience wishes,” they said.

Community members can donate through the provided link or by messaging the organization directly, as momentum continues to build following another successful Battle of the Badges event.

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