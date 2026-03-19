North Iowa Student Art Show in Progress in Clear Lake

The North Iowa Student Art Show features outstanding artwork by K–12 students from across the region. This annual exhibition highlights the creativity, skill, and unique perspectives of our area’s young artists at the Clear Lake Arts Center. Tom Dakin, the Events Manager at the center says they are exhibiting art from Kindergarten through grade 12.

Dakin explained that this is a collaboration between the center and the various school districts in the area.

Every form of art medium is represented in the exhibition utilizing the broad range of talent that area K-12 artists have according to Dakin.

The exhibition runs through April 4th. The center is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10am to 4pm at 17 S. 4th Street.