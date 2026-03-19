NIACC Has a “Clue”

Dr. Tom Johnston, in memory of Patricia Johnston, proudly presents Clue at the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the NIACC campus at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. This presentation is part of the 2025-2026 NIACC Performing Arts & Leadership Series.

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or, was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie, and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

To learn more about this performance, visit their website at www.ClueLiveOnStage.com.

For tickets to the show, call the NIACC Box Office at 641-422-4188. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.niacc.edu/boxoffice.