Lake Mills Sets Preliminary Route for July Jubilee

Seasons may be changing in the area, but already plans are being laid out for the July Jubilee in Lake Mills. The general theme is to celebrate the 250th birthday celebration of the United States and so there will be a slight change to the parade route according to City Clerk Diane Price.

The change will not be much of a deviation from what is traditionally the route it has taken.

The route will be finalized shortly and will be released to the general public afterwards.