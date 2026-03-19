⚠️ Weather Alert
Faribault County, MN: Dense Fog Advisory from THU 5:00AM CST to THU 11:00AM CST
Freeborn County, MN: Dense Fog Advisory from THU 5:00AM CST to THU 11:00AM CST
Cerro Gordo County, IA: Special Weather Statement
Hancock County, IA: Special Weather Statement
Winnebago County, IA: Special Weather Statement
Worth County, IA: Special Weather Statement
×
AudioLocal NewsMedia

Lake Mills Sets Preliminary Route for July Jubilee

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 hours agoLast Updated: March 18, 2026

Seasons may be changing in the area, but already plans are being laid out for the July Jubilee in Lake Mills. The general theme is to celebrate the 250th birthday celebration of the United States and so there will be a slight change to the parade route according to City Clerk Diane Price.

The change will not be much of a deviation from what is traditionally the route it has taken.

The route will be finalized shortly and will be released to the general public afterwards.

 

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 hours agoLast Updated: March 18, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button