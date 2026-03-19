Lake Mills Addresses Property Issues

The Lake Mills City Council reviewed a pair of property issues within city limits the city may have to take title on one of the sites according to Lake Mills City Clerk Diane Price. The first of these is a former Mayo property at 309 S. 10th Avenue East.

According to Price, the lot could be built on in the future.

Meanwhile, the council was asked to make an accommodation for a property purchased by Nick Neiber.

The city had put lots up for sale at $1 with provisions for construction on a home to begin no later than 18 months after purchase.