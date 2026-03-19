Iowa officials are urging residents to get prepared as Severe Weather Awareness Week approaches.

The Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM), along with the National Weather Service (NWS), have designated March 23–27, 2026, as Severe Weather Awareness Week—a time focused on helping Iowans prepare for potentially dangerous conditions.

“Severe weather doesn’t wait for us to be ready; it requires us to act now,” said HSEM Director John Benson. “The best time to plan for a tornado or a flood is today, while the skies are clear. By signing up for alerts and practicing your plan, you and your family will be ready to act safely when severe weather hits.”

Officials are encouraging residents to take proactive steps to stay safe. That includes signing up for emergency alerts through Alert Iowa, enabling Wireless Emergency Alerts on mobile devices, and having a weather radio on hand. Iowans are also advised to build or review emergency kits, practice sheltering and evacuation plans, and check insurance coverage for homes and vehicles.

In addition, residents should document their belongings—either with photos or written records—to help with potential damage claims, and store that information in a secure, accessible place. More preparedness resources are available through the Ready Iowa website, and updates will be shared throughout the week on HSEM’s social media channels.

Each day of the week will highlight a specific severe weather topic:

Monday: Lightning Safety

Tuesday: Tornado Safety

Wednesday: Preparedness

Thursday: Hail and Wind Safety

Friday: Flood Safety

A statewide tornado drill is also scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, at 10 a.m., giving Iowans an opportunity to practice their emergency plans.

Officials say taking time now to prepare can make a critical difference when severe weather strikes.