Heartbreaker in Hickory: NIACC Women Fall Just Short in National Quarterfinals

HICKORY, N.C. — The NIACC women’s basketball team came within a possession of knocking off the nation’s top team Saturday, falling 79-77 to defending national champion Johnson County Community College in the NJCAA Division II quarterfinals.

In a game that lived up to its billing, the Trojans battled the No. 1-ranked Cavaliers from start to finish, matching them shot for shot in a high-level, back-and-forth contest. Neither team could gain much separation, setting the stage for a dramatic finish.

NIACC had opportunities late, but Johnson County managed to hold on in the closing moments, escaping with the narrow two-point victory.

Despite the loss, the Trojans’ performance underscored the strength of their season and their ability to compete with the best teams in the nation. Taking the defending champions to the wire, NIACC showcased resilience, skill and determination on the national stage.

The game marked the end of an impressive season for the Trojans, who earned their place among the nation’s elite and left a lasting impression with their postseason run.

Though the result was a heartbreaking finish, the effort and accomplishments of the NIACC women’s basketball team remain a point of pride.

What a game. What a season.