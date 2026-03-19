Forest City Receives Review on EAB Treatment of Trees

The Forest City Council was apprised of the need for ash trees to be treated against the Emerald Ash Borer. Aaron Trezona, who treats trees for insects, parasites, and disease for the city, gave the council some welcome news.

The city has been treating its city owned trees for nearly a decade and has methodically going through a plan to rid the trees of the pests according to Trezona.

The council asked for a recommendation on the remaining treatment schedule for the trees and Trezona offered to work with the council on the plan.

The council took the recommendations into consideration.