Forest City Comprehensive Plan Open House Scheduled

Over the past year or so, the City of Forest City and its partners have been developing a new comprehensive plan, which is long-term land use planning and policy for the City. John Robbins is a Senior Planner for the North Iowa Area Council Of Governments.

Robbins and the city are putting together a comprehensive plan open house for the public to provide input.

The public is still invited to attend to both see and comment on the proposed plan.

According to Robbins, the plan incorporates 20 year visions for the residential side and the commercial end too.

The open house will take place on Monday, March 30th at the NIACC Career Center in Forest City located at 124 Neerem Drive in Forest City. The public is highly encouraged to attend.