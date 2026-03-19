Area Scouts Head to Washington

Area Scouting programs are about to embark on an adventure to Washington, D. C. and nearby points of interest. Jeff Haugen is the Scoutmaster for the Forest City troop.

The trip has been something that Scout leaders have been wanting to do for quite a while according to Haugen.

The Scouts will not come away empty handed, but instead can work towards required badges for the Eagle Scout rank and medals for hiking trails.

They will visit a historic Civil War site and take in the history behind the conflict.

Activities are not limited to Gettysburg and will give the area Scouts several memories to bring back with them according to Haugen.

The Scouts return back to northern Iowa on the 27th.