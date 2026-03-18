Stone Addresses the Limiting of the Governors Emergency Powers

During the pandemic, some states were subject to their governors closing or shutting down areas where people could gather. State Representative Henry Stone explained that he had issues with some of these approaches.

This prompted members of the Iowa House to take some action which would in turn, protect the people of northern Iowa and the state.

Stone touched on the rights of Iowans including when and where those rights can be exercised legitimately.

Stone and his fellow representatives began to study where they felt the overreaching had taken place in other states. They then incorporated those into a bill to prevent those acts from being exercised by the Governor.

The measure has passed the House and now moves to the Iowa Senate.