NAHL Junior Hockey Team to Relocate from North Iowa to Houston Area

MASON CITY, Iowa — The North Iowa Bulls of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) announced plans to relocate to the Houston metropolitan area beginning with the 2026–27 season, bringing junior hockey to one of the nation’s fastest-growing markets.

The team will rebrand as the Houston Bulls and compete in the NAHL’s South Division. Home games will be played at the newly constructed Deep South Ice & Sports Center in Richmond, Texas.

“We are excited to bring NAHL hockey to the Houston area and to be part of a rapidly growing hockey market,” said Tyler Shaffar, president of the management group overseeing the Houston franchise. “The Deep South Ice Facility will provide a tremendous home for our players and fans, and we look forward to delivering more than 30 nights of high-level hockey and entertainment each season.”

The Deep South Ice & Sports Center, scheduled to open in summer 2026, will feature a state-of-the-art 1,800-seat arena, 14 suites, two party decks, a second NHL-size practice rink, and a volleyball complex. Facility leaders say the venue is designed to serve as a multi-sport destination for the greater Houston area.

“We’re thrilled to welcome junior hockey to our facility and to the community,” said TC Lewis and Caren Bell, general managers of the complex. “The Houston Bulls will bring exciting, high-level hockey to our city and create new opportunities for local players and fans.”

Team operations in Houston will be led by Vice President Devon Buckland, who brings experience from both the NAHL and United States Hockey League (USHL).

“Our goal is to build a first-class organization in the Houston market,” Buckland said. “We want to create a great experience for longtime hockey fans and those discovering the sport for the first time, while also becoming a strong partner in the local business community.”

While the NAHL franchise departs North Iowa, junior hockey will remain in Mason City. The NA3HL Mason City Toros will be rebranded as the North Iowa Bulls starting in the 2026–27 season, ensuring the continuation of junior hockey in the area.

Additional details on season tickets and partnerships for the Houston Bulls are expected to be released in the coming months.