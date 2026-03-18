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Lehmann Discusses the Forest City Schools Fiscal Audit Report
The Forest City Community School District recently underwent a fiscal audit report for 2025. Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann gave a little background on the annual review.
Lehmann reported that the audit went smoothly with the help of Sara Meinders.
There were no discrepancies in the audit demonstrating that the district is efficiently using the tax dollars in their budget according to Lehmann.