KIOW Prep of the Week March 18

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior from North Iowa High School. Lauren Hillesland had a great opening week of the track and field season, as the Bison competed at the Iowa Association of Track Coaches Indoor Championship. At the meet, Hillesland finished 5th in the 1500 meter, 6th in the 3000 meter, and was a part of the 4×800 meter relay team that finished in 3rd. Congratulations to Lauren Hillesland of North Iowa, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.