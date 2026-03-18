Albert Lea Police Warn of New “Notice of Hearing” Scam

ALBERT LEA — The Albert Lea Police Department is warning residents about a new scam involving fake legal documents circulating in the area.

According to a statement released Wednesday afternoon, individuals have reported receiving official-looking “Notice of Hearing” forms related to alleged traffic toll violations. Police say the documents are fraudulent.

Authorities say the scam attempts to trick recipients into making payments by scanning a QR code included on the notice.

Police also noted inconsistencies within the documents, including the listing of both the judge and clerk of court as “John Smith.” In legitimate court systems, those positions are held by different individuals.

The Albert Lea Police Department advises anyone who has concerns about a potential citation to contact the Hennepin County District Court directly using a verified phone number found on its official website, mncourts.gov.

Officials remind residents to remain cautious when receiving unexpected legal notices and to verify information before making any payments.