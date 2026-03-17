Ventura Man Rescued from Early Morning House Fire

VENTURA — A Ventura man was rescued from a residential fire early Sunday morning after first responders found him unresponsive inside his home.

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Ventura Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched at approximately 3:20 a.m. on March 15 to the 15000 block of Bayberry Avenue following a report from the homeowner of a fire inside the residence.

A deputy arriving on scene located the 68-year-old homeowner inside the house near a wood stove, which is believed to be the origin of the fire. The man was unresponsive when found.

With assistance from Ventura firefighters, the deputy removed the homeowner from the residence, where lifesaving measures were immediately initiated. CPR and an automated external defibrillator (AED) were used, and the man regained responsiveness before being transported by Clear Lake Fire Medics to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze, but the home sustained extensive fire and smoke damage. Officials reported no other occupants were inside the residence at the time of the incident.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Clear Lake Police Department. The incident remains under investigation.