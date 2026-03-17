The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 3/17/26

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday morning to discuss a number of issues before the county. You can view the meeting by clicking the video below. The agenda was as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

3. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

4. Consider for approval liquor license for The Barn.

5. Open Forum.

6. 10:00 A.M. Discussion, with possible action, Zoning issues.

7. Possible closed session “to discuss strategy with counsel in matters that are presently

in litigation or where litigation is imminent where its disclosure would be likely to

prejudice or disadvantage the position of Winnebago County in such litigation”

8. Possible action regarding matters in closed session.

9. Discussion, with possible action, Conservation Land.

10. Consider for approval County claims.