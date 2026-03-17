The Outsiders are Coming to the Boman

The Forest City Community School District announces that tickets are now available on Bound for the spring play, The Outsiders. The Boman Fine Arts Center will host the student performances on Friday, March 27, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 28, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10.

The Outsiders, a novel by S.E. Hinton and adapted by Christopher Sergel, brings to life the powerful story of Ponyboy Curtis, a “Greaser” navigating the challenges of growing up on the wrong side of the tracks. Set against the backdrop of a rivalry between the Greasers and the wealthy Socs, the play explores themes of friendship, loyalty, and the search for belonging. As tensions rise and a tragic night changes everything, Ponyboy and his friends discover that compassion and connection can bridge even the deepest divides. The Outsiders is a moving story about growing up, holding onto hope, and finding the beauty in the world around us.

Director, Daniel Sarasio Meyer, is working with more than 25 students for this year’s play. “We are so fortunate to work with such a talented group of students. It’s been fun to see them work together to tell such a powerful and emotional story,” Sarasio Meyer said.