The Mason City Council Meeting for 3/17/26

The Mason City Council will meet in the Mason City Room of the Mason City Public Library beginning at 7pm. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84545765109?pwd=cFL5WBznpBiEEEaSC9Y8NA8LtDfDp1.1

The proposed agenda is as follows:

AGENDA

REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL

Our mission is to provide efficient and effective City services and infrastructure with sound fiscal policies that create an enjoyable quality of life in a safe and viable community

ROLL CALL –

ADOPT AGENDA –

SPECIAL ITEMS

1. Informational Presentation by Alliant Energy

NOTICE TO PUBLIC: PUBLIC FORUM: The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public only on agenda items during the public forum. You are asked to give your name, address, and the agenda item number or topic you are referring to on the agenda. Please keep your comments concise and limited to five minutes.

CONSENT AGENDA – All items listed under the Consent Agenda will be enacted by one

motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless a request is made prior to the

time Council votes on the motion.

2. MINUTES – Regular Minutes of March 3, 2026

3. CLAIMS dated March 5 and 12, 2026

4. PERMITS

5. Mayor recommending approval Appointment of Rugby Sliger to ZBA

6. Administrator recommending approval Appoint/hire Riley Bonzer as Water Supply Swing Worker at $30.22/hour

7. Administrator recommending approval Reso. levying special assessment for tree removal charges on certain properties and the certification of same to the County Treasurer for collection with property taxes

8. Administrator recommending approval Reso. approving publication of notice of hearing upon a consolidated application for Federal Transit Administration Assistance Grant for Non-Urbanized Areas and State Operating Assistance Funds for Transportation

and authorizing the submission of the application, setting time and place of public hearing; prescribing form of notice to be given and directing clerk to cause publication of said notice

9. Administrator recommending approval Reso. fix a date of meeting at which it is proposed to take action for the issuance of not to exceed $1,500,000 General Obligation Local Option Sales

Tax Bonds

10. Administrator recommending approval Reso. authorizing notice to bidders, fixing amount of bid security, and ordering clerk to publish notice and fixing a date for receiving same, and for a public hearing on plans, specifications, form of contract and estimate of costs for construction of the “Downtown Pedestrian Ramp Compliance Program Project No. 26-1003”

11. Administrator recommending approval Reso. authorizing execution of a Letter of Agreement between the City of Mason City NIACC, and NIACC Foundation laying out the basic terms of a land swap agreement to allow NIACC to proceed with planned sports field improvements

12. Administrator recommending approval Reso. approving change orders #47 and #48 with Henkel Construction Company for the construction of the “Mason City Fire Department – Dormitory Addition and Remodel” Project

13. Administrator recommending approval

Reso. award of contract to Page, Wolfberg & Wirth (PWW) of Mechanicsburg, PA for professional services related to legal and regulatory matters affecting the Mason City Fire Department and Ambulance Services

14. Administrator recommending approval Reso. award of contract to locality media, LLC dba First Due of Miami, Florida for the Mason City Fire Department Operations Software

15. Administrator recommending approval

a. Reso. approving and authorizing execution of a Minimum Assessment Agreement between the City of Mason City, the City Assessor and The Legacy Golf Course at the Nineteen, LLC for property generally located at 3331 19th Street SW

b. Reso. approving and authorizing execution of a Minimum Assessment Agreement between the City of Mason City, the City Assessor and The Legacy Golf Course at The Nineteen, LLC for property generally located at 2116 South Harding Avenue

c. Reso. approving and authorizing execution of a Minimum Assessment Agreement between the City of Mason City, the City Assessor and Joel Ernst for property generally located at 146 19th Street SW

d. Reso. approving and authorizing execution of a Minimum Assessment Agreement between the City of Mason City, the City Assessor and James P. and Jennifer J Fleming Joint Tenants for property generally located at 2402 South Federal Avenue

16. Administrator recommending approval

Reso. authorizing approval of a forgivable loan to Tickal Family Enterprises, LLC for the rehabilitation of 221 North Federal Avenue in conjunction with the Downtown Revitalization Loan Program

17. Administrator recommending approval

Reso. approving Addendum No. 1 to the Offer to Purchase related to the Purchase and Sale Agreement with Horizon Development, Inc. (Northbridge Site)

18. Administrator recommending approval Reso. authorizing the submission and execution upon approval of a BJA FY25 Public Safety and Mental Health Initiative Grant for the Community Crisis Response Team

19. Administrator recommending approval Reso. award of contract to Heartland Asphalt Company for the resurfacing of the Newman Trail (19th Street SW Trail from South Taft Avenue to South McKinley Avenue)

20. Administrator recommending approval

a. Reso. approving adopting plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for the “Mason City Water Reclamation Facility Improvements”

b. Bid Tabulation

c. Reso. award of contract to Staab Construction Corporation of Marshfield, WI for the “Mason City Water Reclamation Facility Improvements

d. Reso. approving change order #1 with Staab Construction Corporation of Marshfield, WI for the “Mason City Water Reclamation Facility Improvements”

PUBLIC HEARING –

21. Administrator recommending approval

Reso. taking additional action on proposal to enter into a General Obligation Corporate Purpose Loan Agreement and providing for the levy of taxes to pay General Obligation Corporate Purpose Bonds, Series 2026A

22. Administrator recommending approval Reso. approve Urban Renewal Plan Amendment No. 2 for the Mason City Southside Gateway #2 Urban Renewal Area

23. Administrator recommending approval Reso. approving Development Agreement with Golden Grain Energy, LLC, Authorizing Annual Appropriation Tax Increment Payments and Pledging Certain Tax Increment Revenues to the Payment of the Agreement

ACTION ITEM –

24. Administrator recommending approval Ord. amending Title 12 of the City Code, it being the zoning ordinance of said city, and changing the boundaries of certain districts therein zoned Z3 General Urban District to Z6-O Open Industrial District(19.22 acres) and from Z1 Agricultural District to Z6-O Open Industrial District (204.22 acres) all subject to a Conditional Zoning Agreement (2nd or FINAL)

25. Administrator recommending approval

Ord. amending title 12 of the City Code, it being the zoning ordinance of said city, and changing the boundaries of certain districts therein zoned Z4 Multi-Use District to Z6 Open Industrial District (79 acres) and from Z1 Agricultural District to Z6-O Open Industrial District (80 acres) all subject to the terms of the zoning agreement (2nd or FINAL)

Adjournment