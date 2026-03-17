“Slam Dunk” Against Hunger Fundraiser Aims to Support Older Iowans

MASON CITY, Iowa — A new online fundraiser is tipping off in North Iowa to help combat growing food insecurity among older adults.

Elderbridge Agency on Aging has launched its “Slam Dunk” Against Hunger Madness fundraiser, aimed at supporting meal programs that many seniors rely on as their primary source of daily nutrition.

Organizers say rising inflation and the increasing cost of living have led to greater demand for services such as home-delivered meals, congregate dining, and emergency food assistance. However, state and federal funding has not kept pace with that demand.

“As need continues to grow, we’re seeing more pressure on our programs and longer waiting lists,” organizers said. “This fundraiser will help expand services and ensure older Iowans have access to consistent, nutritious meals.”

Funds raised will go toward increasing capacity for Elderbridge’s meal programs, helping reduce waitlists and supporting the health and independence of seniors across the region.

The fundraiser is being conducted through an online auction, where participants can browse items, place bids, and receive updates if they are outbid. The platform also allows users to set automatic “proxy bids,” making it easier to stay competitive.

Bidding can be done from any phone or computer without downloading an app, and payments can be completed securely online through PayPal. Cash or check payments are also accepted in person at local offices when items are picked up.

In addition to bidding, community members can support the effort through direct donations. Checks can be made payable to Elderbridge Agency on Aging, with “Slam Dunk Against Hunger” noted in the memo line, and mailed to the Mason City office.

Online donations are also being accepted through PayPal.

Organizers say every contribution—whether through bidding or direct donation—will help ensure older Iowans have access to the meals they need.