Garage Fire on Clear Lake’s North Side Contained Thanks to Officer’s Quick Action

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — A garage fire on 12th Avenue North was quickly contained Tuesday afternoon thanks to the rapid response of a Clear Lake police officer, limiting damage and preventing the blaze from spreading.

At approximately 4:07 p.m., the Clear Lake Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at 705 12th Ave. N. Initial reports indicated a fully involved fire in a detached garage with a vehicle inside.

Clear Lake Police Officer Sam Pedelty was the first to arrive on scene and observed active flames the garage. Acting immediately, Pedelty used Stat-X fire extinguishing canisters carried in police patrol vehicles to slow the fire’s progression.

According to officials, Pedelty partially opened the garage door—about 12 inches—and deployed two canisters, placing one on each side of the vehicle before closing the door again. The devices disperse an extinguishing agent after activation and are designed to combat small, confined fires in their early stages.

Authorities say the officer’s quick thinking significantly reduced the fire’s intensity, buying critical time for firefighters to arrive.

The detached garage, a four-stall structure with open rafters, posed a risk of rapid fire spread. However, early intervention helped confine most of the damage to a single stall.

Fire crews extinguished the remaining fire upon arrival. The vehicle inside the garage was declared a total loss, and the structure sustained moderate damage. Total losses are estimated at approximately $25,000.

An investigation determined the fire was caused by a fuel pump issue. The owner had been attempting to start the vehicle when the fire ignited.

The Clear Lake Fire Department was assisted by the Clear Lake Police Department and Ventura Fire Department.

Officer Pedelty sustained a minor cut to her hand while assisting at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Officials credited the officer’s rapid response and proactive use of the extinguishing devices with preventing more extensive damage and protecting adjacent garage units.