American Legion Auxiliary to Host St. Patrick’s Party and Raffle March 21

The American Legion Auxiliary in Manly is inviting the community to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an evening of music, fun, and prizes on Saturday, March 21.

The event will run from 8 to 11 p.m. and feature entertainment by the Liberty Belles DJ. Attendees can expect a lively atmosphere with music, themed drinks, and festive activities, including pudding shots and appearances by men in kilts.

A highlight of the evening will be a raffle offering two prize options. Participants can choose between a 36-inch Blackstone air fryer combo griddle bundle — which includes a 30-piece toolkit, cover, griddle seasoning, and cast iron conditioner — or a $1,000 cash prize.

Raffle tickets are available for $20 each or six for $100 and can be purchased through an Auxiliary member or at the bar. The drawing will take place at 10 p.m. during the event, and winners do not need to be present to claim their prize.

Organizers encourage community members to come out for a fun-filled evening while supporting the Auxiliary’s efforts.

For additional details, attendees can refer to the event flyer below or contact a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.