THe Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 3/16/26

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/599479501

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads

9:30 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: updates on maintenance

9:45 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider appointment of trustee for Ell Township

9:50 a.m. Consider claims

Recess/Adjournment as Board of Supervisors

Convene as Drainage Trustees

10:00 a.m. Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

*Public forum for drainage

Consider drainage work orders

Consider claims/stamped warrants

Consider drainage invoices

Consider signing Drainage Ditch Tree & Brush Control Spraying Contract for 2026 with Legge

Farms

Adjournment as Drainage Trustees

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item