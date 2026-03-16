THe Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 3/16/26
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://meet.goto.com/599479501
The proposed agenda is as follows:
Convene as Board of Supervisors
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads
9:30 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: updates on maintenance
9:45 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider appointment of trustee for Ell Township
9:50 a.m. Consider claims
Recess/Adjournment as Board of Supervisors
Convene as Drainage Trustees
10:00 a.m. Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
*Public forum for drainage
Consider drainage work orders
Consider claims/stamped warrants
Consider drainage invoices
Consider signing Drainage Ditch Tree & Brush Control Spraying Contract for 2026 with Legge
Farms
Adjournment as Drainage Trustees
**Public comments during Public Forum only**
*=Public comments allowed during agenda item