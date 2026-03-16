Stone Promotes Measure Empowering Area Teachers

Recent acts of terrorism and disobedience are prompting legislators in the Iowa House of Representatives to further strengthen teachers in preventing disruptions. State Representative Henry Stone spoke of a measure which does just that.

According to Stone, the bill has essentially two major components.

Stone felt that for far too long, disruptive and aggressive students had the upper hand in being able to return back into the same classroom setting where they were an issue. Teachers that were trying to stabilize the situation were faced with having to handle the situation again with minimal administrative support. This measure takes that into account.

Stone believes that teachers should be able to create and maintain a stable and productive learning environment.

Areas of special needs are also addressed in the second part of the measure according to Stone.

The measure is making its way through the Iowa Legislature for approval.