Lehmann Reflects on the Successful Winter Programs

Many area schools had successful activities which students benefitted from. At the Forest City Community School District, there were no exceptions. Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann reflected on his districts progress.

While most noticed the work of the players on the court or the mat, Lehmann highlighted others who were involved.

Not all successful activities involved a ball, court, or mat according to Lehmann.

While athletics, speech, and debate have all had measures of success, music is on the move as well.

Lehmann looks forward to the accomplishments of the students this spring.