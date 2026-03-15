Treasurer Smith Announces ISave 529 Spring Giveaway

Mother Nature may be roaring back with some winter weather, but there is an opportunity for a child in your life to ‘spring ahead’ their educational savings with a giveaway from ISave 529. Iowa State Treasurer Roby Smith has officially opened the ISave 529 Spring Giveaway, where one lucky Iowan will receive a $529 contribution to a child’s ISave 529 account.

“As the flowers begin to sprout, we’re opening the ISave 529 Spring Giveaway, and I’m encouraging every Iowan to visit ISave529.com/contest to register for the chance to win a contribution,” said State Treasurer Smith. “I always tell parents, grandparents and the like when I’m travelling across Iowa, it’s never too early to start saving for a future education.”

Iowans can register to win a $529 ISave 529 contribution now through April 12. It takes less than two minutes to register at ISave529.com/contest and give a child in your life the gift of education.

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More About ISave 529: ISave 529 is Iowa’s direct-sold 529 plan administered by State Treasurer Roby Smith. With the plan, people can save for future educational expenses for themselves, children, grandchildren or more, and Iowa taxpayers can deduct up to $6,100 in contributions per beneficiary account from their state income taxes in 2026. An ISave 529 account can be opened with as little as $25, and anyone – parents, grandparents, even friends – can contribute. The plan offers a variety of investment options and is easy to manage online at ISave529.com or through the READYSAVE 529 app.

To learn how you can open an ISave 529 account, visit ISave529.com. For more information about the plan, read the Program Description.