Sunday Talk: Feenstra on Dignified Transfers and Welcoming Home Soldiers

\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nHONORING OUR FALLEN SERVICEMEMBERS AT THE DIGNIFIED TRANSFER\r\nIt was a solemn honor to attend the dignified transfer of these brave servicemembers who were killed by an Iranian drone strike on March 1st.\r\n\r\nOur state and our nation grieve their loss, including Army Reserve Maj. Jeffrey R. O\u2019Brien, Chief Warrant Officer Robert Marzan, and Sgt. Declan J. Coady.\r\n\r\nIn this moment, we must stand together in support for their families and loved ones.\r\n\r\nI continue to pray for the safety and success of our servicemembers who are engaged in the Middle East.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWELCOMING HOME 250 OF OUR IOWA NATIONAL GUARD TO SIOUX CITY\r\nI had the honor of welcoming home the Iowa Army National Guard to Sioux City.\r\n\r\nIt was a privilege to greet and speak with these brave men and women and their families, who exemplify the very best of our great state.\r\n\r\nThese soldiers put their lives on the line every day to protect our freedoms, and we are deeply grateful for their service.\r\n\r\nWelcome home!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCELEBRATING THE LE MARS PUBLIC LIBRARY\u2019S 150TH ANNIVERSARY!\r\nThis week, my district staff attended the Le Mars Chamber of Commerce Coffee at the Le Mars Public Library.\r\n\r\nThis event celebrated the library\u2019s 150th anniversary \u2014 making it five years older than the city itself.\r\n\r\nEnsuring Iowans have access to world-class education starts with strong community institutions like our libraries.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSUPPORTING RESEARCH AND ENERGY INNOVATION AT AMES NATIONAL LABORATORY\r\nI\u2019m glad our District Director, Abby, could attend the Advanced Magnet Facility Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Ames National Laboratory.\r\n\r\nI\u2019m grateful to leaders like Assistant Secretary of Energy Audrey Robertson and Iowa State President David Cook for their continued investment in innovation, research, and America\u2019s energy future.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nINTRODUCING FARM BILL FRIDAY AND KEY WINS!\r\nWelcome to the first edition of my new series, Farm Bill Friday, where each week I highlight the wins we achieved in the Farm Bill.\r\n\r\nIn this edition, we\u2019re talking about the FARMLAND Act, which strengthens oversight, closes security gaps, and helps ensure American farmland stays in the hands of American farmers for generations to come.\r\n\r\nStay tuned every Friday as we highlight more key wins from the Farm Bill!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nONE LAST THING:\u00a0CELEBRATING ROCK VALLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS' STATE CHAMPIONSHIP VICTORY!\r\nCongratulations to Rock Valley Community Schools on winning the Iowa Girls Basketball High School Athletic Union State Championship!\r\n\r\nThis incredible achievement is a testament to the hard work, determination, and teamwork of these outstanding student-athletes.\r\n\r\nThis incredible team includes some of our very own from Iowa's 4th District, including Ellie Sievers of Newell-Fonda, Quinn Sievers of Newell-Fonda, Emmi Bartolo of Algona Bishop Garrigan, and Graclyn Eastman of Algona Bishop Garrigan.\r\n\r\nThey have made our community incredibly proud.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRock Valley girls win the Class 2A Basketball Championship\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nTwo Northwest Iowa basketball teams made the trip to Des Moines this week for a shot at taking this year's Class 2A girls state championship.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRead More\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMY WEEKLY COLUMN: ENDING THE HARMFUL PROP 12 MANDATE\r\nFor too long, Iowa\u2019s hog farmers have faced growing uncertainty because of California\u2019s egregious Proposition 12.\r\n\r\nThis unfair mandate has imposed costly, unscientific regulations on pork producers across the country \u2013 even though California produces less than one-tenth of one percent of the nation\u2019s hogs.\r\n\r\nThat is why I was proud that the Farm Bill included the Save Our Bacon Act, which I introduced alongside Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, to overturn Prop 12 and ensure common sense in our agricultural policy.\r\n\r\nRead more in my weekly column below!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMy Weekly Column: Ending the Harmful Prop 12 Mandate\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFor too long, Iowa's hog farmers have faced growing uncertainty because of California's egregious Proposition 12. This unfair mandate has imposed costly, unscientific regulations on pork producers across the country - even though California produces less than one-tenth of one percent of the nation's hogs.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRead More\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCLOSING POLL FOR THE DAY\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDo you think it's important to keep farmland in the hands of American farmers?\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nYes\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nNo\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nUnsure \/ Indifferent\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLAST WEEK'S POLL RESULTS:\u00a0Which included Farm Bill priority matters most to you?\r\nResearch\u00a0- 8%\r\nTrade - 46%\r\nBroadband - 3%\r\nFarmer Safety - 6%\r\nFood Security - 38%\r\nIf you have more thoughts on this week's question, feel free to leave your comments on my official website\u00a0HERE.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n