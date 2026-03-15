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Sunday Talk: Feenstra on Dignified Transfers and Welcoming Home Soldiers

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor10 minutes agoLast Updated: March 13, 2026
U. S. Representative Randy Feenstra

HONORING OUR FALLEN SERVICEMEMBERS AT THE DIGNIFIED TRANSFER

It was a solemn honor to attend the dignified transfer of these brave servicemembers who were killed by an Iranian drone strike on March 1st.

Our state and our nation grieve their loss, including Army Reserve Maj. Jeffrey R. O’Brien, Chief Warrant Officer Robert Marzan, and Sgt. Declan J. Coady.

In this moment, we must stand together in support for their families and loved ones.

I continue to pray for the safety and success of our servicemembers who are engaged in the Middle East.

WELCOMING HOME 250 OF OUR IOWA NATIONAL GUARD TO SIOUX CITY

I had the honor of welcoming home the Iowa Army National Guard to Sioux City.

It was a privilege to greet and speak with these brave men and women and their families, who exemplify the very best of our great state.

These soldiers put their lives on the line every day to protect our freedoms, and we are deeply grateful for their service.

Welcome home!

CELEBRATING THE LE MARS PUBLIC LIBRARY’S 150TH ANNIVERSARY!

This week, my district staff attended the Le Mars Chamber of Commerce Coffee at the Le Mars Public Library.

This event celebrated the library’s 150th anniversary — making it five years older than the city itself.

Ensuring Iowans have access to world-class education starts with strong community institutions like our libraries.

SUPPORTING RESEARCH AND ENERGY INNOVATION AT AMES NATIONAL LABORATORY

I’m glad our District Director, Abby, could attend the Advanced Magnet Facility Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Ames National Laboratory.

I’m grateful to leaders like Assistant Secretary of Energy Audrey Robertson and Iowa State President David Cook for their continued investment in innovation, research, and America’s energy future.

INTRODUCING FARM BILL FRIDAY AND KEY WINS!

Welcome to the first edition of my new series, Farm Bill Friday, where each week I highlight the wins we achieved in the Farm Bill.

In this edition, we’re talking about the FARMLAND Act, which strengthens oversight, closes security gaps, and helps ensure American farmland stays in the hands of American farmers for generations to come.

Stay tuned every Friday as we highlight more key wins from the Farm Bill!

ONE LAST THING: CELEBRATING ROCK VALLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS’ STATE CHAMPIONSHIP VICTORY!

Congratulations to Rock Valley Community Schools on winning the Iowa Girls Basketball High School Athletic Union State Championship!

This incredible achievement is a testament to the hard work, determination, and teamwork of these outstanding student-athletes.

This incredible team includes some of our very own from Iowa’s 4th District, including Ellie Sievers of Newell-Fonda, Quinn Sievers of Newell-Fonda, Emmi Bartolo of Algona Bishop Garrigan, and Graclyn Eastman of Algona Bishop Garrigan.

They have made our community incredibly proud.
Rock Valley girls win the Class 2A Basketball Championship
Two Northwest Iowa basketball teams made the trip to Des Moines this week for a shot at taking this year’s Class 2A girls state championship.
Read More

MY WEEKLY COLUMN: ENDING THE HARMFUL PROP 12 MANDATE

For too long, Iowa’s hog farmers have faced growing uncertainty because of California’s egregious Proposition 12.

This unfair mandate has imposed costly, unscientific regulations on pork producers across the country – even though California produces less than one-tenth of one percent of the nation’s hogs.

That is why I was proud that the Farm Bill included the Save Our Bacon Act, which I introduced alongside Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, to overturn Prop 12 and ensure common sense in our agricultural policy.

Read more in my weekly column below!
My Weekly Column: Ending the Harmful Prop 12 Mandate
For too long, Iowa’s hog farmers have faced growing uncertainty because of California’s egregious Proposition 12. This unfair mandate has imposed costly, unscientific regulations on pork producers across the country – even though California produces less than one-tenth of one percent of the nation’s hogs.
Read More

CLOSING POLL FOR THE DAY
Do you think it’s important to keep farmland in the hands of American farmers?
Yes
No
Unsure / Indifferent

LAST WEEK’S POLL RESULTS: Which included Farm Bill priority matters most to you?

Research – 8%

Trade – 46%

Broadband – 3%

Farmer Safety – 6%

Food Security – 38%

If you have more thoughts on this week’s question, feel free to leave your comments on my official website HERE.
Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor10 minutes agoLast Updated: March 13, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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