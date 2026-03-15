Sunday Talk: Feenstra on Dignified Transfers and Welcoming Home Soldiers

HONORING OUR FALLEN SERVICEMEMBERS AT THE DIGNIFIED TRANSFER

It was a solemn honor to attend the dignified transfer of these brave servicemembers who were killed by an Iranian drone strike on March 1st.

Our state and our nation grieve their loss, including Army Reserve Maj. Jeffrey R. O’Brien, Chief Warrant Officer Robert Marzan, and Sgt. Declan J. Coady.

In this moment, we must stand together in support for their families and loved ones.

I continue to pray for the safety and success of our servicemembers who are engaged in the Middle East.