Prepare for the Snowstorm Moving Through the Area

The forecast is calling for snowfall totals of three to seven inches of new snow. Winds could reach 46 miles per hour from the north during the storm. Hancock and Winnebago County Emergency Manager Andy Buffington stressed that travel should be restricted to absolute emergencies only.

Buffington recommended what amounts to an emergency kit in the car, but only if one had to travel.

While travel during the storm may be out of the question, particularly during the blizzard, there is another aspect that many people do not take into consideration with a storm of this magnitude, which is extended power outages.

Fireplaces should be checked as well before using them as heat sources according to Buffington.