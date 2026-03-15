MnDOT Issues No Travel Advisory for South Central Minnesota Due to Blizzard Conditions

SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA — The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has issued a No Travel Advisory beginning at 7 a.m. Sunday, March 15, for all state highways and Interstate 90 across portions of south central Minnesota as blizzard conditions make travel dangerous.

Strong winds and blowing snow are creating intermittent whiteout conditions, significantly reducing visibility and making roads hazardous for drivers.

The advisory includes state highways and I-90 in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca and Watonwan.

Officials are urging motorists to avoid travel in these areas until conditions improve. The region remains under a Blizzard Warning through Monday morning, with travel conditions expected to remain difficult Sunday before gradually improving.

A No Travel Advisory means road conditions have deteriorated to the point that travel is extremely dangerous. Visibility may be near zero at times and weather conditions can be severe enough that road treatments such as salt or sand may not be effective.

While no road closures are planned at this time, MnDOT officials say crews are prepared to close highways and interstates if conditions worsen.

Snowplow operators will continue working to clear roads, but officials note plow drivers face the same limited visibility as other motorists and may need to leave highways if conditions become unsafe.

Safety reminders for motorists

If travel is unavoidable, MnDOT recommends drivers prepare by carrying a full tank of gas and a winter survival kit. Drivers should also:

Check road conditions at 511mn.org or through the 511 Minnesota app before traveling

Avoid distracted driving

Reduce speed for current conditions

Watch for snowplows, which travel slower and may cross centerlines while clearing roads

Stay at least 10 car lengths behind snowplows and avoid driving in snow clouds

Turn headlights on and turn off cruise control

Always wear a seat belt

Drivers should remember that conditions listed on 511mn.org reflect state highways only, and local road conditions may vary. Motorists are encouraged to check with county and local officials for additional travel guidance.

Updates and additional travel information are available at 511mn.org.