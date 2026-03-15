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Cerro Gordo County, IA: High Wind Warning from SUN 1:00PM CST to MON 4:00AM CST
Cerro Gordo County, IA: Blizzard Warning from SUN 7:00AM CST to MON 7:00AM CST
Franklin County, IA: High Wind Warning from SUN 1:00PM CST to MON 4:00AM CST
Franklin County, IA: Blizzard Warning from SUN 7:00AM CST to MON 7:00AM CST
Hancock County, IA: High Wind Warning from SUN 1:00PM CST to MON 4:00AM CST
Hancock County, IA: Blizzard Warning from SUN 7:00AM CST to MON 7:00AM CST
Humboldt County, IA: High Wind Warning from SUN 1:00PM CST to MON 4:00AM CST
Humboldt County, IA: Blizzard Warning from SUN 7:00AM CST to MON 7:00AM CST
Kossuth County, IA: High Wind Warning from SUN 1:00PM CST to MON 4:00AM CST
Kossuth County, IA: Blizzard Warning from SUN 7:00AM CST to MON 7:00AM CST
Winnebago County, IA: High Wind Warning from SUN 1:00PM CST to MON 4:00AM CST
Winnebago County, IA: Blizzard Warning from SUN 7:00AM CST to MON 7:00AM CST
Worth County, IA: High Wind Warning from SUN 1:00PM CST to MON 4:00AM CST
Worth County, IA: Blizzard Warning from SUN 7:00AM CST to MON 7:00AM CST
Wright County, IA: High Wind Warning from SUN 1:00PM CST to MON 4:00AM CST
Wright County, IA: Blizzard Warning from SUN 7:00AM CST to MON 7:00AM CST
Faribault County, MN: Blizzard Warning from SUN 4:00AM CST to MON 7:00AM CST
Freeborn County, MN: Blizzard Warning from SUN 4:00AM CST to MON 7:00AM CST
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Missing Persons List Updated

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: March 10, 2026

Follow the link below to view the most recent persons reported missing:

https://dps.iowa.gov/divisions/criminal-investigation/missing-persons

If you have information regarding the disappearance of this individual, please contact the Missing Person Information Clearinghouse, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at 1-800-346-5507. If you recognize this missing person, DO NOT TAKE ANY ACTION YOURSELF. Get as much information as you can (e.g. license number of a vehicle, exact location of sighting, activities the individual was involved in) and then call the number listed above or the reporting agency.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: March 10, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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