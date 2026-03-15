Blizzard Conditions, High Winds Expected Across Iowa Today and Tonight

DES MOINES — A powerful winter storm is expected to bring blizzard conditions, dangerous travel and high winds across Iowa today and tonight, according to the National Weather Service in Des Moines.

Forecasters say a wintry mix early Sunday morning will transition to snow from northwest to southeast across the state as temperatures drop. Northern Iowa could see a light glaze of ice from freezing rain before the changeover to snow, creating slick conditions on roads.

Strong winds will rapidly worsen conditions throughout the day. Sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts reaching 55 to 65 mph or higher are expected Sunday into Sunday night. These winds combined with snowfall will create blowing and drifting snow and periods of whiteout visibility.

The National Weather Service warns that travel could become extremely dangerous or even impossible at times, particularly Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning. Even areas receiving lower snow totals may experience significant visibility reductions due to the powerful winds.

Blowing and drifting snow could lead to impassable roads in some areas, especially where higher snowfall totals occur.

In addition to the snow and wind, a surge of cold air will move into the region overnight. Temperatures Monday morning are expected to fall near or below zero in northwest Iowa and into the single digits elsewhere, with wind chills ranging from -10 to -30 degrees. Forecasters say those conditions could lead to frostbite on exposed skin in just minutes and create dangerous situations for anyone stranded during the storm.

Officials advise residents to avoid travel if possible, prepare for possible power outages and have winter safety kits available if travel cannot be avoided.

The most severe conditions are expected Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning before gradually improving.