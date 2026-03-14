Thousands of Iowa High School Seniors to Receive ‘Claim Your Future’ Letters

Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education today announced that more than 37,000 high school seniors across the state will soon receive letters in the mail through the state’s new ‘Claim Your Future’ initiative. The letters provide information about the many higher education opportunities available to them at Iowa’s colleges and universities and critical next steps to secure their admission and support their education.

“I am excited to launch Iowa’s new ‘Claim Your Future’ initiative to ensure every high school senior in Iowa has the opportunity to learn about the postsecondary pathways available to them in our state,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds. “Through this initiative, we hope to help students feel more prepared for future success in high-demand, high-skill, and high-wage careers. We encourage students and families to check their mailboxes and watch for these letters to arrive!”

This new, statewide initiative aims to ensure all high school seniors are aware of in-state postsecondary options available to them, many with automatic admissions guaranteeing acceptance. Each letter has QR codes linking the high school seniors directly to each college and university to complete the application process, as well as the applications to apply for federal and state financial aid opportunities.

“The Department is proud to partner with every public and nonprofit institution of higher education across Iowa to empower all seniors with actionable information as they claim their future,” said Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow. “More learners are attaining work-based learning experiences and college credit while in high school than ever before, and Iowa continues to support students and their families in navigating what comes next. Our ‘Claim Your Future’ initiative ensures Iowa graduates know their in-state college options and the application, admissions, and financial aid steps needed to finalize plans for their postsecondary education and future careers here in Iowa.”

In partnership with the Iowa Board of Regents, Iowa’s 15 community colleges and 31 private nonprofit colleges and universities, each of the student letters outline how to calculate a Regent Admission Index score—which determines automatic admission to Iowa State University, the University of Northern Iowa and the University of Iowa depending on each university’s application deadline date. The letters also provide information on admission options at Iowa’s community colleges and opportunities at private colleges and universities, many of which also offer admissions that guarantee acceptance to applicants who meet specific, pre-determined academic benchmarks. The letter encourages students to take immediate steps to:

Complete their college or university applications through the QR codes provided. Reach out to their school counselor or a school’s admissions office for additional support. Complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Complete the Iowa Financial Aid Application (IFAA) to apply for all state scholarships and grants.

Beginning in the 2026-27 school year, letters will be sent in the fall to assist students early in their decision-making process, helping them save time and steps in the college admissions, enrollment and financial aid processes.