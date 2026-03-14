Safe Driving Takes More Than Luck This St. Patrick’s Day

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau (GTSB) wants drivers to remember: Safe Driving Takes More Than Luck.

St. Patrick’s Day is known for its themed celebrations, but the parades and festivities often lead to higher levels of alcohol consumption. While most Iowans celebrate safely, impaired driving is still a present danger, especially around holidays. Last March, 148 crashes and five fatalities* listed impairment as a contributing factor. It takes more than luck to stay safe on the road- it takes safe and smart decisions.

To help Iowans plan ahead and stay safe, Doll Distributing is offering a $10 Uber voucher through their Decide to Ride program. GTSB supports this program by raising awareness and sharing resources for sober rides. The voucher will be active March 14-17, 2026, in the state of Iowa, and will be capped at 1,000 redemptions.

GTSB is also encouraging law enforcement partners to conduct their own enforcement projects in their communities during this holiday to deter impaired driving and ensure everyone can celebrate safely.

“Planning ahead is essential so that a day of fun doesn’t turn into a tragic event due to one decision. Designate a sober driver, call a taxi, or use a rideshare service. It’s that easy to keep yourself and others safe,” says GTSB Bureau Chief Brett Tjepkes. “If you’re on the road and see a driver that may be impaired, don’t hesitate to call and report it to law enforcement. It could be the call that saves someone’s life.”

St. Patrick’s Day events and celebrations also tend to attract increased pedestrian traffic. GTSB also reminds drivers to stay alert and watch for pedestrians, especially in crowded areas. If you’re on foot, be sure to cross streets in well-lit areas, use the crosswalks, and stay alert for vehicles.