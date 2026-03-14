North Iowa Outdoors: Spring Turkey Hunting Seasons Only a Few Weeks Away

Once easily visible in large winter flocks scratching in picked crop fields along timber edges for waste grain, Iowa’s wild turkeys will seemingly disappear into the landscape as the days lengthen and temperatures warm.

Driven by instinct, males will begin calling, displaying and competing against other males for the attention of the hens as part of the annual breeding season.

In this arena, steps the turkey hunter – who tries to mimic the hens and frustrate the toms (mature) and jakes (one-year old male’s) to the point of investigating why she is not responding to his calls.

“Turkey hunting is an intimate experience, calling the birds close, making it go against instinct, using your experience and skills learned from time spent in the woods to try to trick that bird to coming to you,” said Jim Coffey, forest wildlife biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR). “And if everything goes right, only around 22-25 percent of our tags get filled. Even the most experienced turkey hunters make mistakes.”

Last year, more than 50,000 tags were sold and hunters reporting harvesting more than 15,000 birds; the second highest total since mandatory harvest began in 2006.

“We had a good turkey hatch in 2025, and that was on top of a good hatch in 2024, so we should have a good number of jakes and young toms available this spring,” Coffey said.

Considered a woodland species, turkeys can be found in grasslands, field edges and other places you don’t expect to see them. Birds were harvested in all of Iowa’s 99 counties in the 2025 spring season.

Iowa’s spring turkey hunting offers four split seasons, where hunters may choose up to two seasons, with at least one being season four. Seasons spread out hunting pressure to provide positive experience. Surveys indicate that hunter satisfaction is highest when they do not run into another hunter while hunting and when they hear a lot of gobbling.

With a few weeks to go till the season starts, now is a good time to go through the equipment and gear to make sure it still works and fits, and to practice calling.

“Spring weather could be finicky – it could be in the 70s or snowing,” he said. “And just a reminder, it will be tick season.”

Hunting safety reminder

Hunters should write out their hunting plan that identifies the hunt location, who’s on the hunt and outlines their role, describes how the hunt will unfold and when the hunters are expected to return home. Hunters are encouraged to leave a copy of the plan with someone or somewhere easy to find, in the event of an emergency.

Hunters are reminded to avoid wearing patriotic colors – red, white and blue – that are colors found on a male turkey head and waddle, and to not shoot at movement. Identify the target and what’s beyond it, especially with the new loads that have increased range.

If another hunter walks in to your area, Coffey said remain still and say in a clear voice ‘Hunter over here.’ “The person should turn and walk directly away,” he said.

Those who harvest a bird are required to report their harvest through the harvest reporting system. It is essential and mandatory to report the bird, which helps the DNR with management.

“There are plenty of birds – be mindful of other hunters out there – they’re out there to have fun too,” he said.

Youth Season

Youth season is designed to be a mentoring experience, teaching the youth about turkey hunting and building skills, like learning how to call.

SEASONS