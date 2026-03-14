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North Iowa Outdoors: Discounted Trees Available at Distribution Events This Spring

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: March 10, 2026

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), through a partnership with Alliant Energy, is offering a mixture of hardwoods, low-growing ornamental and evergreen tree species for $25 each.

Alliant Energy customers can purchase up to two trees to be picked up at the following locations:

  • Tuesday, April 21, 4-6 p.m., Don Williams Recreational Area (610 H Ave, Ogden)
  • Thursday, April 23, 4-6 p.m., Benton County Nature Center (5718 20th Ave Dr, Vinton)
  • Saturday, April 25, 1-3 p.m., Oelwein City Park (2500 S Frederick Ave, Oelwein)
  • Thursday, April 30, 4-6 p.m., Wright Pavilion in McMillian Park (405 East Threshers Road, Mount Pleasant)
  • Thursday, May 28, 4-6 p.m., Lime Creek Nature Center (3501 Lime Creek Rd, Mason City)

Submit an order form, available online at www.iowadnr.gov/trees, to reserve your trees.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: March 10, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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