Blizzard Warning Issued for Much of Iowa as Powerful Storm Brings 65+ MPH Winds, Snow and Dangerous Travel Sunday

A powerful storm system expected to move across Iowa Sunday could bring a dangerous combination of severe weather, snow and blizzard conditions, according to the National Weather Service in Des Moines.

Forecasters say rain and thunderstorms will move across the state Sunday morning before rapidly changing over to snow from northwest to southeast during the afternoon. A brief period of freezing rain or sleet may occur during the transition, particularly across northern Iowa, where a light glaze of ice is possible before snowfall begins.

Strong winds developing Sunday are expected to create blizzard conditions across much of the state. Sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts reaching 55 to 65 mph or higher could produce widespread blowing and drifting snow and sharply reduced visibility.

Travel conditions may deteriorate rapidly as the storm intensifies.

Significant visibility reduction and dangerous travel are expected due to the strong winds, even in areas with lower snow amounts. Officials warn travel may become impossible at times.

The heaviest snowfall is expected across northern and eastern Iowa, while central and southern Iowa will likely see lower totals. However, even lighter snow combined with strong winds could still produce hazardous conditions statewide.

Earlier in the day Sunday, scattered thunderstorms are also possible across Iowa, with a few storms capable of producing quarter-sized hail before colder air moves in and precipitation transitions to snow.

After the storm passes, much colder air will settle into the region. Overnight temperatures into Monday morning are expected to drop into the single digits across much of Iowa and near or below zero in northwest Iowa, with wind chills between -10 and -30 degrees possible.

Officials urge residents to closely monitor forecasts, reconsider travel plans, and prepare emergency kits if travel is necessary.

The National Weather Service plans its next storm briefing around 9 a.m. Sunday as the system moves into the region.