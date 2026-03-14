⚠ Strong Winds, Snow Could Bring Blizzard Conditions to Iowa Sunday ⚠

DES MOINES, Iowa — A powerful storm system is expected to impact Iowa on Sunday, bringing a combination of rain, freezing rain, snow, and very strong winds that could create hazardous travel conditions across the state.

According to the National Weather Service in Des Moines, rain will begin across much of Iowa late Saturday night and continue into Sunday morning. As colder air moves into the region, precipitation will transition from rain to a wintry mix and eventually snow from northwest to southeast during the day Sunday.

Northern Iowa may see a brief period of freezing rain Sunday morning, which could leave a light glaze of ice before snow begins.

Snowfall amounts are expected to be highest across northern and eastern Iowa, while central and southern areas will likely receive lower totals. However, meteorologists warn that strong winds will be the most significant concern statewide.

Sustained north to northwest winds of 30 to 35 mph are expected Sunday into Sunday night, with gusts potentially reaching 50 to 60 mph. These winds, combined with falling snow, could lead to blowing and drifting snow and significantly reduced visibility.

In some areas, visibility may drop below one-half mile at times, creating near whiteout conditions and making travel dangerous or even impassable.

Officials say travel could become difficult Sunday afternoon through Sunday night, especially on open roads where strong crosswinds may impact vehicles. Blowing snow may continue to affect road conditions into Monday morning.

Residents are encouraged to monitor updated forecasts and consider adjusting travel plans if conditions worsen. Drivers should also prepare winter safety kits and ensure loose outdoor items are secured ahead of the strong winds.

Additional updates and forecast information are expected as the storm approaches.